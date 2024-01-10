Selena Gomez To Play Linda Ronstadt In Upcoming Biopic

Selena Gomez is stepping into the role of a lifetime.

The actress and singer will portray music legend Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic, Access Hollywood has learned. Rolling Stone was first to report the news on Wednesday.

According to multiple outlets, the film is currently in pre-production with Linda’s manager, John Boylan, and James Keach of the 2019 documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” serving as producers.

Selena appeared to tease the news earlier this week, posting an Instagram story photo of Linda’s memoir, “Simple Dreams.” The icon herself, meanwhile, also shared excitement for the project on social media and reposted multiple articles on her Facebook page with heart emojis in the captions.

Further details, including a release date, have yet to be made public. As of Jan. 10, it has not been clarified whether Selena will lend her own vocals or lip-sync, but fans appear to be on board with her casting.

Both the “Only Murder in the Building” star, 31, and the renowned songstress, 77, are of Mexican descent and Selena also bears a resemblance to a young Linda. TMZ reports that the pair also met at Linda’s home in recent months. The singer retired from music in 2011 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, later identified as progressive supranuclear palsy.

She has since been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was awarded by the Kennedy Center Honors.