‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Welcomes Baby Boy

Christine Quinn is a mom!

The “Selling Sunset” star and husband Christian Richard welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, May 15 in Los Angeles, People confirms.

“Baby C is more precious that I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone,” the reality star told People. “It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him.”

The new mom is looking forward to dressing up her baby boy in some fashionable threads.

“Let’s just say he was born with good taste. He has a closet filled with designer outfits that I cannot wait to dress him in!” she told the publication.

Christine’s baby was born just two days after she attended the taping of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which was recorded on Thursday, May 13 and aired on Monday, May 17.

She also revealed that there was some unexpected moments surrounding the delivery of her son. Christine had to undergo an emergency c-section after her water broke at home following the filming of “Selling Sunset” season 4.

“It was a giant gush of fluid, just like in the movies,” she told People. “I wrapped a towel around my waist and off we went to the hospital. Twenty-two minutes later, Baby C was born via emergency c-section performed by Dr. Steve A. Rad. Baby C was very eager to make his appearance in this world and in dramatic fashion — he got that from his mommy.”

In February, Access Hollywood confirmed that Christine and Christian were expecting their first child. The 31-year-old real estate agent and her longtime love secretly tied the knot in a winter-wonderland themed ceremony back in December 2019, but didn’t reveal that they tied the knot until months later.

