‘Selling Sunset’ Star Maya Vander Reveals She Suffered A Pregnancy Loss At 38 Weeks

Maya Vander is opening up about suffering a pregnancy loss.

The “Selling Sunset” star shared an emotional update on her Instagram on Friday, saying she suffered a pregnancy loss at 38 weeks.

“Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone,” the post reads in part.

The reality star continued, detailing the “nightmare” situation.

“What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the “ when is your due date “ question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason,” the post concludes.

Some of her fellow “Selling Sunset” co-stars reacted in the comments.

“My sweet Maya. My heart is breaking for you and Dave. This is unimaginable. Please know I’m here and anything I can do I will. Holding you up in my prayers and with so much love,” Amanza Smith wrote.

“My darling Maya, it’s hard to find the words, I am so deeply sorry for your loss, it completely shattered my heart when you told me what happened. You are so strong and brave to share your story. I love you very much and wish I could be there with you, but here for you always,” Davina Potratz added.

“Maya I love you so much,” Heather Rae Young added.

“My heart is breaking for you baby. Sending you prayers, love and strength,” Mary Fitzgerald wrote.

“This is unimaginable. IT’s hard to find words. My heart aches for you and your family. You are surrounded by so much love. Here for you for absolutely anything you need,” Chrishell Stause commented.

Maya first shared the news that she was expecting her third child in a post on Instagram in July.

— Stephanie Swaim

