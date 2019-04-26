Selma Blair Reminisces About Attending Pink’s ‘Incredible’ Concert Last Year With BFF Sarah Michelle Gellar!

Selma Blair is Pink’s biggest fan!

The “Legally Blonde” actress took to Instagram to gush about her love for the pop star, who released her eighth studio album “Hurts 2B Human” on Friday. Selma admitted she had the “most incredible performance concert experience” when she attended Pink’s show last year with best friend Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“I need to go to many more. (hint hint @pink),” Selma captioned the cute snap of the BFFs holding hands. “I am so in admiration of this person. Everything she embodies. The voice. The songs. The dedication. The fierce love and talent that is #pink and I have been listening to her new (8th studio album) one : #hurts2bhuman.”

She continued, “Thank you thank you for giving your gift to us all. And I want a hug. Cause you’re magic. And I love this woman next to me too. Big time. @sarahmgellar #fbf.”

Pink also celebrated her album’s release day with a cute video on Instagram featuring Amazon’s Alexa!

— Gabi Duncan