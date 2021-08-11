Selma Blair Sends Love To Friend Christina Applegate After Her MS Diagnosis: I’m ‘Always Here’

Christina Applegate is surrounded with love during a difficult time.

The actress got a supportive message from friend Selma Blair hours after revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis on social media this week. Selma, who is also battling the illness, responded to Christina’s tweets with heart and humor.

“Loving you always,” Selma wrote. “Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love.”

Christina appreciated the kind words and agreed with Selma’s observation about motherhood.

“I love our two weirdos. They are so fun,” she responded, referencing her daughter, Sadie Grace, and Selma’s son, Arthur Saint, who were both born in 2011.

Christina announced her condition in a pair of tweets on Monday, telling followers that she was diagnosed “a few months ago” and is still processing the news while staying grateful to be connected with people who understand what she’s going through.

“It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” she wrote. “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it.”

The “Dead to Me” star added that she’s received useful wisdom on how to move forward.

“As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do,” she wrote.

Selma went public with her own MS diagnosis in 2018 and has been forthcoming about the ups and downs of her experience.

“I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best,” Selma wrote in her emotional announcement.

She and Christina, both 49, have been pals since starring together with Cameron Diaz in the 2002 comedy “The Sweetest Thing.”

Christina’s newest health challenge comes more than a decade after her breast cancer journey. The Emmy nominee carries the BRCA1 gene mutation that causes a higher risk of developing cancer. Following her 2008 diagnosis, she opted for a double mastectomy and later had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed as a precautionary measure.

— Erin Biglow