Sephora Ends Partnership With Olivia Jade Amid Alleged College Admissions Scandal

Sephora is severing ties with Olivia Jade.

The cosmetics company revealed they are will no longer be selling the Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate Palette.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” the company said in a statement.

The palette has been pulled from the website and isn’t available for purchase.

Prior to Sephora’s announcement, people were demanding that the brand stop selling the palette.

“Hmm, I wonder if Sephora is going to remove Olivia Jade makeup product or do they endorse cheaters? @Sephora,” one person wrote.

“I’m not walking into another Sephora and spending a dime until you remove the special addition cheaters palette by OliviaJade@sephora btw I studied my ass off for my SAT test,” another added.

This isn’t the only brand to end their partnership with the YouTube star, HP also dropped her and Lori Loughlin.

“HP worked with Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade in 2017 for a one time product campaign. HP has removed the content from its properties,” HP told Access.

The news comes on the heels of Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannuli being arrested or their alleged role in a massive college admissions scandal where they were accused of paying $500k in bribes to get their two daughters into USC.

They are among dozens, including actress Felicity Huffman, of other defendants who are accused of spending or laundering millions to falsify school records and get their kids into elite universities.

— Stephanie Swaim