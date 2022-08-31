Serena Williams Advances at 2022 U.S. Open After Beating Anett Kontaveit

Serena Williams is not done yet!

The 40-year-old tennis superstar will continue to the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open after defeating Anett Kontaveit, who was is ranked number two in the world, on Wednesday.

Serena defeated Anett 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 in the hard-fought match.

Serena will next face Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday.

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia & Husband Alexis Ohanian Are Her Biggest Supporters At The US Open

The Arthur Ashe Stadium was stacked with celebrities on Wednesday. Zendaya, Jared Leto, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Lavrene Cox, Spike Lee, Anna Wintour, and Chelsea Handler all showed up to support the superstar.

The A-listers quickly congratulated her after the match on social media as well.

Steph Curry tweeted “Not done yet.”

Tiger Woods, who was at the game, also sent his congrats to the tennis pro.

“It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats @serenawilliams,” he tweeted.

Other stars like Jake Paul and Vice President Kamala Harris also weighed in on social media.

Earlier this month, the tennis legend announced she would “evolve away from tennis” after this year’s U.S. Open in her article in Vogue.

Serena currently has 23 grand slam single titles, the most of any player in the Open Era and just one shy of Margaret Court’s all-time record.

-Emely Navarro

