Serena Williams Advances at 2022 U.S. Open After Beating Anett Kontaveit

Serena Williams is not done yet!

The 40-year-old tennis superstar will continue to the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open after defeating Anett Kontaveit, who was is ranked number two in the world, on Wednesday.

Serena defeated Anett 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 in the hard-fought match.

Serena will next face Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium was stacked with celebrities on Wednesday. Zendaya, Jared Leto, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Lavrene Cox, Spike Lee, Anna Wintour, and Chelsea Handler all showed up to support the superstar.

The A-listers quickly congratulated her after the match on social media as well.

Steph Curry tweeted “Not done yet.”

Not done yet @serenawilliams 🙏🏽 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 1, 2022

Tiger Woods, who was at the game, also sent his congrats to the tennis pro.

“It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats @serenawilliams,” he tweeted.

It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats @serenawilliams — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 1, 2022

Other stars like Jake Paul and Vice President Kamala Harris also weighed in on social media.

Greatness defined. Phenomenal win Serena Williams. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 1, 2022

Thank you @SerenaWilliams for inspiring people around the world with your talent, grace, and determination both on and off the court. We celebrate all that you have been, all that you are, and all that is to come. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 1, 2022

I’m not sure we’ve seen a whole city, maybe even a whole country, pull for anyone like we’re pulling for Serena Williams. #USOpen — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 1, 2022

Earlier this month, the tennis legend announced she would “evolve away from tennis” after this year’s U.S. Open in her article in Vogue.

Serena currently has 23 grand slam single titles, the most of any player in the Open Era and just one shy of Margaret Court’s all-time record.

-Emely Navarro