Serena Williams and Husband Alexis Get Cutest Wake Up Call From Daughter Olympia

Wake up, fam! Serena Williams, husband Alexis Ohanian and their pup Chip got the cutest wake up call from their 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia. The 23-time Grand Slam champion shared an adorable video on her Instagram, showing Olympia, dressed in a yellow tutu, prancing about on the bed urging them to wake up.

Williams took a moment to troll her husband by calling out his Hot Wheels night shirt, captioning the video, “What sticks out most? @olympiaohanian wake up? @christopherchip being everywhere or…… @alexisohanian Hot Wheels nightie? 🧐🤔”

Famous friends took turns responding to Williams’ question in the comments, Colton Haynes adding, “Honestly it’s the photo you have framed of me on that dresser & Olympia’s fierce gown of course.”

Even Olympia’s doll Qai Qai (yes, her doll has her own Instagram account) chimed in, “Or…qai qai nowhere to be found 😓”

The tennis champ recently opened up about the hard work that goes into being a working mom after a month-long tennis swing in Australia and New Zealand in January and debuting a collection at New York Fashion Week in mid-February:

“Working and being a mom is not easy. I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama.”