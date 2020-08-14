Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus Williams In 31st Pro Match

Serena Williams came out on top in her 31st match against Venus Williams. She’s now extended her career lead over her older sister to 19-12.

Serena’s win came at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky, where she bested her sister with scores of 3-6, 6-3, and 6-4.

There was no crowd for the exciting clash on the court as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in the United States. Both sisters donned face masks as they arrived to the match—Venus kept it simple in a light-blue medical mask, while Serena showed some flare with a leopard-print face covering.

Following the match, Serena raved about Venus, saying, “She played unbelievable. She played so good. I honestly don’t know how I was able to pull it out in the end.”

Earlier this week, Serena’s husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia cheered her on at her first match since the coronavirus pandemic began. Alexis posted on social media, “Mama back at work in Kentucky at the Top Seed Open. And yes @olympiaohanian was busy on her phone probably checking up on @weareangelcity emails.”

The proud mama joked that she barely even looked over at the stands, but could hear her daughter coughing at one point during the match. Serena and Olympia have spent lots of quality time together amid the pandemic. Just last month, the little one rocked a matching leotard with her famous mama as she trained on the tennis court!

View this post on Instagram Caption this A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Jul 2, 2020 at 1:46pm PDT

They’ve also taken some time off the court—the dynamic mother-daughter duo both dressed up as Belle to have an epic “Beauty and the Beast” sing-along in their living room in June!

— by Katcy Stephan