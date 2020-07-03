Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Joins Mama On Tennis Court In Matching Leotard

Game. Set. Twinning! Serena Williams’ 2 1/2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia joined the 23-time Grand Slam champion on the tennis court for some adorable doubles-team fun. The duo sported matching purple unitards for the occasion and posed for a series of pics, sealing the training session with an adorable high-five.

The outing drew quite a few high-profile comments from family and friends.

Sister and aunt Venus Williams chimed in, writing, “I just love her and you too much! If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!”

Basketball MVP Dwyane Wade added, “If this isn’t the cutest thing I’ve seen.” Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union, followed up wanting their daughter Kaavia to join in on the lesson: “Obsessed!! Also dropping Kaav off.”

Olympia’s father Alexis Ohanian showed his pride on a separate post from the day, added to Olympia’s Instagram page: “Six pack baby stroooooong.”

Williams has been back on the tennis court training now that the WTA tour is set to return in August after a five-month hiatus due to the global pandemic. The tennis great publicly committed to playing the 2020 U.S. Open in New York, NY, which will be played without spectators. The tournament begins August 24.

