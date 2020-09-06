Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia’s Sweet Moment At U.S. Open Goes Viral

There may not be any spectators at this year’s U.S. Open tennis championship, but Serena Williams had one special fan in the house, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

After competing in a tough, two-hour battle with former U.S. Open Champion and 26th seed Sloane Stephens, Serena got the best reward. While taking a drink from her sports bottle, Serena looked up and saw Olympia mouthing “Mama” and pointing at her from the stands. Serena’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, whose “Girl Dad” mask also got a lot of attention, posted the cute clip to his Instagram.

Mama

“I don’t think she was paying attention, between you and me,” Serena joked in her post-match on-court interview. “She may have been playing with some princesses upstairs.”

Olympia is no stranger to watching her 23-time grand slam champion mom work. At just 15-months-old, she stole our hearts during an exhibition match between Serena and aunt Venus Williams in Abu Dhabi. After a fierce point, Olympia begins to clap along with the rest of the crowd.

