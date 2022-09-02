Serena Williams Gives Emotional Speech After Losing Third Round Of The 2022 U.S. Open: ‘It’s Been The Most Incredible Journey’

Serena Williams shared an emotional speech after competing in the 2022 U.S. Open.

The 40-year-old athlete lost her third match at the U.S. Open in New York City on Friday against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic after playing three intense sets.

The final score was 7-5, 6-7, 6-1.

The upsetting loss is likely the end of her professional tennis career. The superstar announced she would “evolve away from tennis” after this year’s U.S. Open in an article in Vogue.

Following the match, Serena gave an emotional final twirl and wave to fans at a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium. The crowd in the stadium gave her a standing ovation.

One final wave 🥲 pic.twitter.com/HivoQiMDdT — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022

She also gave an emotional speech thanking the crowd for their support.

“Oh, my god, thank you so much. You guys were amazing today. I tried, I’ve played a little bit better,” she told the crowd.

The 40-year-old then gave a sentimental nod to her family, who have supported her throughout her career.

“Thank you daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks, mom,” she said. “I just thank everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side so many years, decades, my gosh, what is a decade. But all starts with my parents, and they deserve everything, so I’m really grateful to them.”

Serena than started crying, but she assured fans she was ok.

“These are happy tears,” she said.

Serena also gave a major thank you to her sister, Venus Williams, who has been by her side throughout her tennis career, as well as her husband Alexis Ohanian.

“I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus, so thank you, Venus,” she said. “She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed. So I don’t know. I just, everyone my sisters, my husband, so much good in the world. Everyone in that box.”

The tennis icon then briefly looked back at her incredible time in the sport.

“It’s been the most incredible journey I’ve ever been on in my life,” she said. “And I’m just so grateful to every single person who has ever said go Serena in their life, I’m just so grateful because you got me here.”

The tennis super star had a solid support system Friday night.

Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, sister Venus Williams and mom, Oracene Price, were cheering her on in the sidelines.

Tons of stars also showed up to the sporting event including, Ciara and Russell Wilson and Spike Lee.

Someone who was noticeably absent—Serena’s 5-year-old daughter Olympia, but she was there in spirit. Her dad proudly wore a shirt with her face on it to the match!

Serena told “TODAY” earlier this week that during her time away from professional tennis she plans to focus on her business ventures and expand her family.

-Emely Navarro