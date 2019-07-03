Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Is The Ultimate Supportive Husband At Wimbledon With Wild Gestures

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian is Team Serena all the way at Wimbledon. Need proof? All you have to do is watch Alexis in the stands!

Serena’s main squeeze has been sitting front row as she tackles all her tough foes at Wimbledon this week and has been showing his suppor through a series of hilarious hand gestures.

Alexis seemed to be shouting, “you’re the woman” as he pointed down at his all-star wife at one point.

In another pic, he’s got his hands raised up with triumphant fists.

Alexis has every reason to be proud of his leading lady. Serena, who is on the hunt for 24th Grand Slam singles title, is off to a soaring start and scored a win over Giulia Gatto-Monticone on Tuesday.

WATCH: Whats The Most Romantic Thing Serena Williams’s Husband Has Ever Done For Her!?

She has been battling a knee injury for months, so to have her off to a strong start was both a personal and professional win. She’s set to play again in the singles matches on July 4 in the early morning.

Serena has also signed on to play with Andy Murray in the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon. The two are expected to sign onto the event by the deadline on Wednesday morning.

PHOTOS: See All The Stars At Wimbledon