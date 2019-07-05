Serena Williams: Meghan Markle Understands Why I’ll Miss Baby Archie’s Christening

The newest royal baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened on Saturday at Windsor Castle’s private chapel. The two-month-old will be surrounded by his proud parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s closest family and friends.

But, Serena Williams, close friend to Meghan, will be missing out on the special occasion.

At a press conference, when a reporter asked the tennis superstar, “Has Meghan asked you to be godmother on Saturday, and are you going?”

Serena explained, “No, I’m working Saturday, but yeah, [Meghan] understands work.”

Even though the two-part question was only answered with a quick sentence, the mystery remains of who will be baby Archie’s godparents.

We may never know who will be the two-month-old’s godparents as a statement released on behalf of the royals noted, “The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private.”

It may come as a surprise that the new parents will be keeping Archie’s godparents a secret. The royals usually announced who the godparents are right before a royal christening. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed who Prince Louis’ christening.