Serena Williams Throws Daughter Olympia A Fun Carnival-Themed Party

Serena Williams threw her daughter Olympia a party because why not?

The tennis star posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday videos from the backyard bash. The fete was carnival-themed, with a tiny merry-go-round, “Olympia’s Candy Shop,” and more!

“I wanted to just do something fun because we don’t do birthdays,” Serena, a Jehovah’s Witness, said in one of the videos.

Serena pans the camera around the party to a playground set Olympia’s dad, Alexis Ohanian, was putting together but hadn’t yet attached the slide.

Alexis posted a sweet black and white photo of his little girl in a polka-dot dress, and little Olympia seems taken by some nearby ducks.

“Ok, we’ll get some chickens & ducks. 🐓🦆,” Alexis captioned the pic.

The tennis champ and her husband welcomed their baby girl on Sept. 1, 2017. Serena announced her pregnancy via Snapchat earlier that year in April.