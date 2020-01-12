Serena Williams Wins First Title Since Welcoming Daughter Alexis Olympia Nearly 3 Years Ago

Serena Williams has added another trophy to her impressive collection!

The tennis champion came out on top at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, to win her first title since giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian nearly three years ago. Serena’s last title win came at the Australian Open in January 2017, when she was pregnant with her first child.

The 38-year-old athlete defeated fellow American Jessica Pegula in straight sets to emerge victorious. She was clearly filled with emotion after scoring the final point as she lifted her hands in the air amid cheers from the crowd.

WATCH: Serena Williams Gets Inspiration From Bestie Meghan Markle For Her Fashion Line

The moment was made even more special when 2-year-old Olympia joined her mama on the court for the celebration. “It feels good,” Serena said, according to CNN. “It’s been a long time. I’ve been waiting two years for this moment. I think you could see the relief on my face.”

The elite pro also addressed the tough losses she has endured over the past few years. “You have to be your biggest cheerleader, especially if you’re feeling you’re not doing everything right,” she said. “Or even if you are doing everything right but things aren’t working out for you.”

WATCH: Serena Williams Makes A Splash With Daughter Alexis Olympia In The Maldives

Following the match, Serena announced that she would be donating her $43,000 prize money to aid the Australian bushfire relief efforts. She will also join fellow stars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in an upcoming charity match to raise funds to combat the devastating fires.

Meanwhile, Serena also advanced to the finals of the doubles’ tournament with longtime pal Caroline Wozniacki, who is retiring at the end of the month. However, the duo was defeated in the last round by Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will compete for her 24th major title at the 2020 Australian Open beginning on Jan. 19.

— Gabi Duncan