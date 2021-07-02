Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks Out After Olympic Team Suspension For Positive Marijuana Test: ‘I Was Trying To Hide My Pain’

Famed track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic future is unclear.

She will not be able to run in the 100-meter race at the Olympics in Tokyo after she tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana following her Olympic trials, a source told NBC News. The results of her 100-meter race at the Olympic trials on June 19 will be eliminated following her positive test result.

The 21-year-old athlete accepted a 30-day suspension which will end on July 27th, so she may be able to run in the women’s relays however, the USA Track and Field have not yet shared their plans for the race.

Sha’Carri opened on Friday and explained that she smoked marijuana as a way to cope with the death of her mother who passed a week before she qualified for the 100-meter race.

In an interview on Friday with Today host Savannah Guthrie, she said, “I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by badness, and hurting, and hiding hurt,” she continued. “I know I can’t hide myself, so in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.”

“Don’t judge me, because I am human… I just happen to run a little faster.” Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) speaks with @SavannahGuthrie about her failed drug test. pic.twitter.com/aZKTDhYn6Z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021

She also apologized to all her friends, family and sponsors.

“As much as I’m disappointed, I know that when I step on the track, I don’t represent myself. I represent a community that has shown me great support, great love, and I failed you all. So I apologize for the fact that I didn’t know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions,” she said. “I greatly apologize if I let you guys down, and I did.”

Sha’Carri also wants people to know that she’s just like everyone else, ending her interview with, “Don’t judge me because I am human. I’m you, I just happen to run a little faster.”

The World Anti-Doping Agency and USA Track & Field consider marijuana to be a banned substance by the organizations. Sha’Carri tested positive in Oregon where recreational cannabis use and possession are legal in the state.

