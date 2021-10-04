Shannen Doherty Gives Health Update In Stage 4 Breast Cancer Battle: ‘I’m Going To Keep Fighting To Stay Alive’

Shannen Doherty isn’t letting her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis slow her down.

In a new interview with “Good Morning America” on Monday, she opened up about how she is not only living with the disease, she is thriving and staying busy amid her battle.

“I think work was always very fulfilling to me, but in a way it’s become even more fulfilling. A lot of people who get diagnosed with stage 4, they sort of get written off. It’s assumed that they cannot work or they can’t work at their full capacity,” she told Juju Chang. “And that is not true and that is something that I would really like for people to sort of stop assuming, and give us a chance to prove them wrong.”

Since the “90210” actress revealed the return of her cancer in February 2020, Shannen has been undergoing treatments to help fight the disease.

“I am still on my first protocol, which is a very, very, very big thing,” she said. “You just want to last on your protocols as long as possible, so you don’t run out of protocols.”

The 50-year-old has been coined a rebel throughout her career, and she said it’s a label that made her shut down, until she was diagnosed with cancer.

“You really have to dig deep to face cancer, and in that, you find all this stuff that you had hidden away, and it’s beautiful things that you find,” she told GMA. “You find the vulnerability, you find your trust in people again. You find forgiveness.”

Shannen also explained why she doesn’t keep a bucket list.

“A bucket list almost feels like those are things to check off before you die, and I never want to operate like that,” she said. “I just want to operate as, I don’t have things to check off because I’m going to keep fighting to stay alive.”

