Shannon Beador Calls Out Former ‘RHOC’ Castmate Tamra Judge – And She Responds

Shannon Beador isn’t hoping for a “Tres Amigas” reunion anytime soon.

On a recent episode of Access Hollywood hit digital franchise, “Housewives Nightcap,” the reality star explained to hosts Emily Orozco and Lauren Herbert why she didn’t want her former castmate Tamra Judge to return on the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“(Tamra) was my best friend for six years, but after she left the show, she’s been out there in the press quite often saying things about me that are untrue and so I have chosen to not engage and not address it … It’s just over and over … and it’s still happening and we’re almost at the two year mark … it’s sad,” Shannon told Access Hollywood.

Tamra left the hit Bravo show back in 2020 after 12 season. Prior to Tamra’s exit, Shannon was close pals with her and fellow housewife Vicki Gunvalson, who also left the series in 2020.

During their time together on “RHOC,” the trio would call themselves the “Tres Amigas,” to which Shannon agreed with Access Hollywood that they did have their fun times, sharing, “We did have a lot of fun together … and that’s what makes it sad.”

But Tamra wasn’t here for Shannon’s comments!

After the popular social media account TV Deets shared a clip of our latest “Housewives Nightcap” episode, Tamra shared her side of the story.

“All I’ve ever said is that she stopped talking to me shortly after I got let go (Vicki too) & how bad it hurt me when I needed her the most. I was always there for you. IF THE TRUTH HURTS SO BE IT! You s*** on me! That’s why you can’t keep friends,” Tamra wrote in part.

Adding, “I spent so many years talking you off a cliff all hours of the night! Protecting you, doing your dirty work, making excuses for you. Shame on me! I should have seen through your craziness back then! I’ve seen the first episode. You’re being exposed for the mastermind manipulator you are.”

Tamra also tweeted the clip and wrote, “STFU you victim-liar! Not engaging is ‘no comment.'”

STFU you victim-liar! Not engaging is “no comment” https://t.co/4BaaeL7JTp — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) November 29, 2021

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 16 premieres on Bravo Dec. 1 at 9 pm ET.

– Lauren Herbert