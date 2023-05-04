Shaquil Barrett’s Wife Jordanna Speaks Out In Emotional Message After Daughter Drowns In Family Pool

The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett is grieving out loud after a devastating loss.

Jordanna Barrett spoke out in a heartbreaking Instagram message this week, days after her and Shaquil’s daughter, Arrayah, drowned in their family pool at just 2 years old.

She posted a now-bittersweet photo of the toddler smiling and thanked followers and fans for their well wishes during such a difficult time.

“Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada,” she wrote.

Jordana went on to reflect on Arrayah’s irreplaceable influence on their family and how much she’ll be missed among her, Shaquil and their three other children: Shaquil Jr., 11, Braylon, 9, and Aaliyah, 8.

“We love you forever and ever and always. I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything. There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always,” she concluded.



The Tampa Bay Times reported on April 30 that local police had arrived to the Barrett home around 9:30 a.m. in response to a child having fallen in the swimming pool. Lifesaving measures were taken but Arrayah sadly passed away after being transported to a hospital.

The Buccaneers issued a Twitter statement expressing support and sympathy for the Barretts in the wake of the tragedy.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah,” the statement read.

— Erin Biglow