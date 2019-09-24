‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary’s Wife Linda Charged For Fatal Boat Crash

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary’s wife has been charged with “careless operation of a vessel” for the couple’s fatal boat accident which happened in Canada in August.

Linda O’Leary’s smaller vessel struck a larger vessel at Lake Joseph in Ontario, Canada on August 24. In videos from surveillance cameras acquired by police, she was clocked driving the boat at 17 mph around 11:30 p.m, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Gary Poltash, 64, died instantly after the collision and a woman identified as Susanne Brito, 48, was injured and died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Richard Ruh, who survived the crash, has been charged with “failing to exhibit navigation lights while underway.”

Kevin issued a statement after the accident: “Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident.”

However, the Canadian businessman has yet to comment since the latest development. Linda is set to appear in court on October 29th.

— by Marielle Williams