Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Jack Osbourne Gets Engaged: ‘She’s Truly Magical’

It looks like the Osbourne house is about to have a new family member!

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s son, Jack Osbourne, revealed that he proposed to girlfriend Aree Gearhart—and she said yes!

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me,” Jack wrote on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 30. “Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her.”

Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. Shes truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BsCOLhDbQe — Jack Osbourne (@JackOsbourne) December 31, 2021

Jack, 36, added that his lady love is beyond special. “She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then [sic] anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then [sic] I am right now.”

Jack was previously married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019, and they share three children together, Pearl Osbourne, 9, Andy Osbourne, 6, and Minnie Osbourne, 3.

Following their engagement, Jack also shared a sweet selfie pic of the in the snow, wearing beanies and coats to keep out the cold, and with Aree showing off her oval-shaped diamond ring.

Congrats to the happy couple!