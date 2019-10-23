Sharon Osbourne Admits ‘I Can Hardly Feel My Mouth’ After Cosmetic Surgeries

Sharon Osbourne has never been tight-lipped about her plastic surgery but this time she’s revealing more than ever!

“The Talk” host got candid on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” when she revealed that she has fears when going under the knife.

“’You could wake up and look like Cyclops, you never know,” Sharon explained.

The 67-year-old was left with some interesting side effects after some cosmetic procedures in the past. One even left her unable to feel her mouth on one side, “I looked like Elvis,” she told Kelly.

“I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then, for the first week, I couldn’t feel my [mouth]. I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you, I couldn’t find my mouth,” Sharon said.

“All the kids and Ozzy are going, ‘Why are you snarling at me?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not snarling, I’m not doing anything,’” she added.

Last month Sharon, who is married to Ozzy Osbourne revealed on her show “The Talk” that she recently got a facelift.

“I had my neck done, my jowls. Everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed…still a little bit of pain. But you can’t complain when you wanted to do it,” she said.

