Sharon Stone’s 11-Month-Old Nephew Dies After Being Found In Crib With Total Organ Failure

Sharon Stone shared some sad news on Monday when she revealed that her 11-month-old nephew and godson, River, passed away.

River was fighting for his life after being found in his crib with “total organ failure” and in a coma, Sharon shared on Instagram last week.

While confirming the tragic news, Sharon shared a series of home videos of her little boy to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “River William Stone. Sept. 8, 2020 – Aug. 30, 2021.”

Last week, Sharon was asking for prayers for her young nephew, her brother Patrick and his wife, Tasha, along with their two other children as he was fighting for his life.

The “Basic Instinct” actress shared a heartbreaking photo of the baby boy intubated with a neck brace and other medical equipment connected to him.

“Please pray for him. We need a miracle,” she pleaded with her followers.

The 63-year-old did not provide any additional details but received a lot of love from other celebs.

Kate Hudson wrote, “Sending light and healing love.” While Ruby Rose said, “Praying for River and your whole family.”

Gal Gadot sent 3 emoji’s in support including a prayer hands surrounded by two shamrocks.

Octavia Spencer sent a series of praying hands and Ava DuVernay commented, writing, “holding you and your family in prayer.”

Sharon announced her godson’s birth in September 2020 she shared a sweet photo of him as a newborn in his infant car seat, writing, “Look who’s going home: River William Stone, my brother Patrick and his wife Tasha’s new baby.”

The mom of three also celebrated River’s arrival with an adorable snap of him from the hospital, saying quote, “welcome to my nephew and godson, River William Stone.”

Sharon, it seems, has a close relationship with her family. In January she posted a cute photo of River wearing a cozy hood with penguins on it.