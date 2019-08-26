Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Skip Red Carpet Debut At The 2019 MTV VMAs, Walk Solo!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may be the hottest new couple of the summer, but that doesn’t mean that they are ready to make their red carpet debut together yet. Shawn hit the 2019 MTV VMAs red carpet without his leading lady on his arm, leaving many stans of the new lovebirds broken-hearted.

Shawn, who is up for five different awards at the show including four with Camila for “Seniorita,” looked dapper as ever in a teal suit, a white undershirt and a black shirt. He was also rocking a set of silver bangles and a mile-wide smile.

At the time he walked the carpet, Camila was nowhere to be found, but that doesn’t mean they may not make an appearance together later in the show. If they win together for “Seniorita,” we’re hoping for a steamy interaction from the new pair!

And we know they will be heating up the stage when they do a performance of the hit song!

