Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Skip Red Carpet Debut At The 2019 MTV VMAs, Walk Solo!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may be the hottest new couple of the summer, but that doesn’t mean that they are ready to make their red carpet debut together yet. Shawn hit the 2019 MTV VMAs red carpet without his leading lady on his arm, leaving many stans of the new lovebirds broken-hearted.

Shawn, who is up for five different awards at the show including four with Camila for “Seniorita,” looked dapper as ever in a teal suit, a white undershirt and a black shirt. He was also rocking a set of silver bangles and a mile-wide smile.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Shawn Mendes attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Viacom)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Shawn Mendes attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Viacom)

At the time he walked the carpet, Camila was nowhere to be found, but that doesn’t mean they may not make an appearance together later in the show. If they win together for “Seniorita,” we’re hoping for a steamy interaction from the new pair!

And we know they will be heating up the stage when they do a performance of the hit song!

