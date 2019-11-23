Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello To Perform ‘Señorita’ At 2019 American Music Awards

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are ready to heat up the American Music Awards stage!

The couple will perform their smash duet “Señorita” at this year’s show, Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced on Saturday. Camila followed up with a tweet for fans, confirming that her and Shawn’s collaboration will be in addition to her previously revealed AMAs plans.

“SURPRISE !!! I’m also performing SEÑORITAAA with @ShawnMendes at the @AMAs !!! Guys I can’t wait for you to see both of my performances,” she wrote.

The news follows a big week for the superstar lovebirds. “Señorita” also received a Grammy nod for Best Pop Duo/Group performance on Wednesday, an honor Camila noted was a personal and professional milestone.

“Nominated for a Grammy with my favorite person !!!!!!!! @shawnmendes EEEEEEEPPP!!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram, adding a shoutout to their fellow nominees. “Congrats to all our friends who got nominated too 💕💕💕 thank you @recordingacademy 💕”

In addition to Shawn and Camila, Halsey was also added to the A-list performance lineup and will belt her newest single “Graveyard.”

The trio is in good company. Other performers include Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Dua Lipa and more.

Selena Gomez will open the evening with the live debut of her two latest tracks, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now,” and Taylor Swift will unveil a highly-anticipated Artist of the Decade performance amid a heated back-and-forth between her and former label Big Machine Records, which owns her entire pre-“Lover” music catalog.

Hosted by Ciara, the 2019 American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on ABC.

— Erin Biglow