Shawn Mendes Cancels Rest Of World Tour: ‘I Have To Put My Health As My First Priority’

Shawn Mendes is stepping back from the stage.

Weeks after he revealed was postponing his upcoming dates on “Wonder: The World Tour” to prioritize his mental health, the “When You’re Gone” singer announced that he was canceling the rest of the tour for good.

“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me,” he explained in an Instagram statement on Wednesday. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” he continued. “I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe. We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much-needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.”

Shawn assured fans that the cancelation didn’t mean he was completely putting his music career on hold.

“This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future,” he wrote. “I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”

Many fans and stars filled the comment section of Shawn’s post with supportive messages.

Kehlani wrote, “Proud of you!!!!!! you deserve rest !!! get well Shawn!”

“Proud of you for doing what’s right for your wellbeing,” Jay Shetty chimed in, adding three heart emojis. “We’re with you.”

Singer Leroy Sanchez added, “Health always comes first. Sending the best energy your way.”

When Shawn initially announced he was postponing the tour earlier this month, Demi Lovato was also one of the many who sent their love.

“My heart goes out to Shawn because, I know what it’s like to get out on the road and not be ready for it. I know what it’s like to feel overworked or burnt out, ” the “Anyone” singer said on “Karson & Kennedy Talk with Famous People” shortly after news broke.

