Shay Mitchell Announces Surprise Pregnancy With Stunning Topless Photo

There’s another Pretty Little Liar on the way! Shay Mitchell just dropped an announcement for two – she’s pregnant!

The actress revealed her happy news with a stunning Instagram photo on Friday. Shay showed off her growing bump in the topless snap and also proved she’s keeping her sense of humor on lock throughout her milestone journey.

“Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” she teased in her caption.

Fans flooded the comment section with well wishes for Shay, and they weren’t alone. The 32-year-old’s famous friends and co-stars also chimed in with happiness and support, including Kat Dennings and “PLL” alum Sasha Pieterse.

“BABETOWN,” Kat wrote, echoing what many other followers were likely thinking about the gorgeous shot (including us, tbh).

This will be the first child for the “You” star, who has endured previous hardship on her road to motherhood. Shay marked the arrival of 2019 with a personal New Year’s post in which she reflected on a miscarriage she had suffered months earlier.

She’ll be the second “Pretty Little Liars” castmate to welcome a little one. Troian Bellisario gave birth to a daughter with husband Patrick J. Adams in October 2018.

— Erin Biglow