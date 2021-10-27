Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Rewears Angelina Jolie’s Dior Dress At ‘Eternals’ Premiere

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is taking a note out of her mom’s fashion book!

The 15-year-old stepped out at the London premiere of her mom’s film “Eternals” and she was rocking a stunning printed Dior dress.

It’s actually a look her mom wore two years ago at a press conference for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

The red carpet event was a family affair. Also joining the 46-year-old actress on the red carpet were 20-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Zahara, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

This isn’t the first time one of Angelina’s kids, who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, has recycled one of her iconic looks.

At the Los Angeles premiere of “Eternals,” Zahara rocked her mom’s Elie Saab 2014 Oscars gown and Shiloh upcycled a dress her mom wore this summer.

“Eternals” is out on Nov. 5.

— Stephanie Swaim