Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Rewears Angelina Jolie’s Dior Dress At ‘Eternals’ Premiere

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is taking a note out of her mom’s fashion book!

The 15-year-old stepped out at the London premiere of her mom’s film “Eternals” and she was rocking a stunning printed Dior dress.

It’s actually a look her mom wore two years ago at a press conference for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

The red carpet event was a family affair. Also joining the 46-year-old actress on the red carpet were 20-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Zahara, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

This isn’t the first time one of Angelina’s kids, who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, has recycled one of her iconic looks.

At the Los Angeles premiere of “Eternals,” Zahara rocked her mom’s Elie Saab 2014 Oscars gown and Shiloh upcycled a dress her mom wore this summer.

“Eternals” is out on Nov. 5.

— Stephanie Swaim

Read More

Tom Ford’s Husband and Partner of 35 Years, Richard Buckley, Dies at 72

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.