Shop Black-Owned Business Summer Beauty Must-Haves For Under $30

Beating the heat is now no sweat, thanks to these summer beauty must-haves!

Keep your look and your budget on lock with this curated collection from Black-owned businesses featuring can’t-miss items all for under $30.

Need to freshen up from the beach to the bar? Look no further than Hustle Clean’s Body Wipes that will have you feeling clean on the go. Love the sun but not those harmful rays? Protect your glow with Undefined Beauty’s R&R Sun Serum and Black Girl Sunscreen’s Make It Glow Sunscreen Spray with SPFs up to 50.

And don’t think we forgot about your makeup game! The Lip Bar has you covered with their Highlighting Blush that lets you enhance your natural contour without feeling weighted down.

Ready for a clean slate? Wash off the day with Beauty Bakerie’s Our Daily Bread Deep Cleansing Konjac Sponges for a cool and relaxing winddown.

Support and celebrate Black excellence all summer long and find your faves below!