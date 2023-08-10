Shop Celebrity Stylist Molly Dickson’s Effortlessly Cool Madewell Denim Line

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Get ready to take your denim game to the next level!

Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson’s new collection with Madewell is available now and Access Hollywood got the story behind the line’s effortlessly cool vibe.

“I grew up wearing Madewell. I love their jeans. I grew up on a farm and I was always in jeans since I was a baby. And I just thought it was a very organic opportunity,” Molly said of working with the clothing brand.

Molly told Access that her years of experience with fashionable clients has given her an instinct on what people want from their denim, and she believes the new collection reflects that.

The Madewell collab features not only on-trend denim jeans, overalls, shorts, cargos and a mini skirt but also the perfect pairings to put together one versatile ensemble after another. Check out the line’s denim bralette, tanks, denim shirt jacket and crop shirt for that perfect peekaboo look!

Molly explained to Access that she wants customers to feel comfortable and confident in pieces that embrace the classic and the contemporary, and how her Madewell collab is perfect for those who want that in their everyday wardrobe.

“The collection is for the cool girl that isn’t trying too hard,” Molly smiled.

Choose your faves below!