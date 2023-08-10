Shop Celebrity Stylist Molly Dickson’s Effortlessly Cool Madewell Denim Line

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
Get ready to take your denim game to the next level!
Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson’s new collection with Madewell is available now and Access Hollywood got the story behind the line’s effortlessly cool vibe.
“I grew up wearing Madewell. I love their jeans. I grew up on a farm and I was always in jeans since I was a baby. And I just thought it was a very organic opportunity,” Molly said of working with the clothing brand.
Molly told Access that her years of experience with fashionable clients has given her an instinct on what people want from their denim, and she believes the new collection reflects that.
The Madewell collab features not only on-trend denim jeans, overalls, shorts, cargos and a mini skirt but also the perfect pairings to put together one versatile ensemble after another. Check out the line’s denim bralette, tanks, denim shirt jacket and crop shirt for that perfect peekaboo look!
Molly explained to Access that she wants customers to feel comfortable and confident in pieces that embrace the classic and the contemporary, and how her Madewell collab is perfect for those who want that in their everyday wardrobe.
“The collection is for the cool girl that isn’t trying too hard,” Molly smiled.
Choose your faves below!
Crossover Baggy Straight Jeans
$148.00The collab: we joined forces with superstylist Molly Dickson on an exclusive capsule inspired by the coolest people around (aka the ones she dresses). The cut: fitted through the high crossover band with a waist-snatching effect, these baggy jeans have slouchy straight legs.
The fabric: premium Cone® denim that combines the holds-you-in structure of rigid with a touch of stretch for day-one comfort.
Authentic light wash with natural fading and abrasion.
Double-Waistband Straight Jeans
$148.00The collab: we joined forces with superstylist Molly Dickson on an exclusive capsule inspired by the coolest people around (aka the ones she dresses). The cut: complete with a double waistband detail, these oversized jeans have Y2K-style straight legs.
The fabric: blended with recycled cotton, this old-school rigid denim has zero stretch.
Authentic medium light indigo wash with natural fading and distress.
Low-Rise Baggy Wide-Leg Jean
$138.00The collab: we joined forces with superstylist Molly Dickson on an exclusive capsule inspired by the coolest people around (aka the ones she dresses). The cut: these low-slung baggy jeans have slouchy wide legs.
The fabric: blended with recycled cotton, this old-school rigid denim has zero stretch.
Authentic medium light indigo wash with natural fading and tint.
Cutout Baggy Straight Jeans
$148.00The collab: we joined forces with superstylist Molly Dickson on an exclusive capsule inspired by the coolest people around (aka the ones she dresses). The cut: designed to go with a tiny tee, these straight-leg baggy jeans have a high, fitted waist with perfectly placed cutouts. The pro tip: pair them with low-rise seamless underwear.
The fabric: blended with recycled cotton, this old-school rigid denim has zero stretch.
Vintage light indigo wash with natural fading and distressing.
Oversized Crop Shirt
$148.00We joined forces with superstylist Molly Dickson on an exclusive capsule inspired by the coolest people around (aka the ones she dresses). Crafted of 100 percent cotton denim, this slouchy shirt jacket has flap chest pockets and a raw cropped hem.
Denim Bralette
$82.00We joined forces with superstylist Molly Dickson on an exclusive capsule inspired by the coolest people around (aka the ones she dresses). Crafted in LA of 100 percent cotton denim, this V-neck bralette has classic seaming details and a logo patch in the front.
3-Pack Tank Set
$150.00We joined forces with superstylist Molly Dickson on an exclusive capsule inspired by the coolest people around (aka the ones she dresses). Crafted in Los Angeles of luxe ribbed cotton, these cropped tanks were designed to be thick enough to wear without a bra. Coming in a multicolored three-pack, they have raw hems and a stamped back detail. Fitted.
Denim Micro Mini Skirt
$89.50We joined forces with superstylist Molly Dickson on an exclusive capsule inspired by the coolest people around (aka the ones she dresses). Crafted of 100 percent cotton denim, this micro mini skirt has built-in stretchy shorts, and plenty of pockets.
Denim Shirt Jacket
$148.00We joined forces with superstylist Molly Dickson on an exclusive capsule inspired by the coolest people around (aka the ones she dresses). Crafted of 100 percent cotton denim, this oversized shirt jacket has patch chest pockets and contrasting topstitching.
Crossover Baggy Jean Shorts
$118.00The collab: we joined forces with superstylist Molly Dickson on an exclusive capsule inspired by the coolest people around (aka the ones she dresses). The cut: fitted through the high crossover waist, these baggy jean shorts have shadow details in back.
The fabric: premium Cone® denim that combines the holds-you-in structure of rigid with a touch of stretch for day-one comfort.
Authentic light wash with natural fading and abrasion.
Oversized Overalls
$178.00The collab: we joined forces with superstylist Molly Dickson on an exclusive capsule inspired by the coolest people around (aka the ones she dresses). The fit: superrelaxed and belting-friendly, these oversized overalls have vintage-y details like patch pockets and a hammer loop.
The fabric: old-school 100 percent cotton denim with zero stretch.
Bright clean medium wash with authentic abrasion and ground character.
Cargo Jeans
$178.00The collab: we joined forces with superstylist Molly Dickson on an exclusive capsule inspired by the coolest people around (aka the ones she dresses). The cut: high rise and baggy, these straight-leg jeans have cargo pockets and an adjustable waist tab.
The fabric: drape-y, supersoft and blended with sustainable (and soft-to-the-touch) TENCEL™ lyocell, this lightweight zero-stretch denim is perfectly structured.
Bright clean medium wash with authentic abrasion.
