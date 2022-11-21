Shop Early Black Friday Deals On Cute Winter Puffers, Blazers & More

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
Up to 50% off select styles? Say less! This Black Friday, we’re turning our shopping sights to Avec Les Filles!
Avec Les Filles, which means “with the girls” in French, was founded in 2017 to bring the “je ne sais quoi” into everyday fashion with clothing that is trend-driven, classically chic, yet still distinctively personal.
When it comes to their brand, they stand for community, authenticity, and accessibility. And it shows! With adorable puffers, trendy leather blazers and trousers, and chic blazers and jackets, Avec Les Filles has everything you need to round out your winter wardrobe while staying on trend.
And the best part? They’ve already opened up their Black Friday sale, so you can check out all their amazing deals starting right now! Treat your partner, your friend, or yourself to some new pieces that are sure to become closet staples.
Cropped Water-resistant Puffer
by Avec Les Filles$97.30
Faux Leather Bustier
by Avec Les Filles$55.30
Water-resistant Knit Cropped Puffer
by Avec Les Filles$111.30
Mixed Plaid Boxy Blazer
by Avec Les Filles$97.30
Seam-front Faux Leather Wide Leg Crop Trouser
by Avec Les Filles$62.30
Double-breasted Faux Shearling Coat
by Avec Les Filles$167.40
Vintage Wash Faux Shearling Biker
by Avec Les Filles$95.40
Lurex Tailored Overcoat
by Avec Les Filles$139.00
Houndstooth Plaid Oversized Peacoat
by Avec Les Filles$139.30
Boxy Faux Leather Blazer
by Avec Les Filles$59.50
Faux Leather Boxy Blazer
by Avec Les Filles$83.30
Faux Leather 5-pocket Skinny Pant
by Avec Les Filles$62.30
Twill Shawl Collar Oversized Peacoat
by Avec Les Filles$89.50
Oversized Shawl Collar Plaid Peacoat
by Avec Les Filles$104.30
Stretch Faux Leather Flare Pant
by Avec Les Filles$55.30
Water Resistant Padded Jacket
by Avec Les Filles$95.40
Mixed Media Quilted Anorak
by Avec Les Filles$149.40
Classic Faux Leather Biker
by Avec Les Filles$76.30
Oversized Wool Blend Plaid Houndstooth Coat
by Avec Les Filles$119.40
Faux Leather A-line Mini Skirt
by Avec Les Filles$55.30
Faux Leather Fitted Blazer
by Avec Les Filles$69.30
Cropped Envelope Collar Water-resistant Puffer
by Avec Les Filles$104.30
Water-resistant Utility Puffer
by Avec Les Filles$118.30
Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.