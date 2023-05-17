Shop Eras Tour Concert Outfits: Must-Haves To Wear For The Sold-Out Show!

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Did you score your tickets to the Eras Tour?! Show up to the sold-out blockbuster concert event in the perfect fit, thanks to our collection of must-have fashion items and accessories every fan will love.

From a gold snake pendant to trendy faux leather pleated skirts and crop tops, over-the-knee boots and a chic and convenient crossbody bandolier, you’ll channel your favorite era with style.

And don’t forget to top your look with an always-classic wide-brimmed hat!

No matter which album you want to represent in the Eras crowd, this selection of on-point pieces will make you the envy of everyone cheering in the audience with you.

Faux Leather Crop Top by Avec Les Filles$79.00Cottagecore with an edge. Our “Faux-Ever Leather” is buttery soft. Meet our best-selling vegan leather crop top. Pick from buttercream or black. Buy Now

Faux Leather Pleated Mini Skirt by Avec Les Filles$99.00The school girl faux leather mini is essential for any cute Fall look. Our buttery soft “faux-ever leather” makes it comfy and stylish. Buy Now

Denver Mini Dress by Saltwater Luxe$187.00Pretty in purple! Our Denver Mini Dress features 100% Poly Chiffon fabric and ruffles details throughout. Wear with one of our printed Jackets to instantly elevate the look! Lilac never goes out of style, so prepare to wear this plenty! Buy Now

Polished Snake Pendant Necklace by Sterling Forever$28.50What’s more striking than this polished snake pendant? Show off your unique sense of style by wearing this chic accessory — you’ll want to show off this snake everywhere you go! Available in gold and silver tones. Buy Now

Button-front Suit Vest by Avec Les Filles$79.00Sharp tailoring elevates our fitted suit vest, which features button-front closure and a fully-lined interior.

Pair this chic vest with our¬†Wide Leg Lyocell Trouser.

Buy Now

Resin Fringe Dangle Earrings by Sterling Forever$36.00Love bold accessories and bright colors? Our gold-plated resin fringe dangle earrings are perfect for you! These striking earrings are available in turquoise tortoise, smores, strawberry, and purple haze tones, and all of them are sure to get you noticed. Buy Now

Lenora Maxi Dress by Saltwater Luxe$163.00Every season is florals season! Our Lenora Maxi Dress features 3/4 sleeves and 100% rayon fabric. Pair with black booties, and you’re out the door! Black is a year-round favorite, and florals are a welcome feminine touch! Buy Now

Emma Pebble Leather Crossbody Bandolier by Bandolier$98.00This thin-strap crossbody iPhone wallet boasts a timeless minimalist design with genuine black pebble leather and simple gold-tone accents. Emma features an adjustable leather strap and secret card/cash compartment hidden by a snap cover. Her functional form holds and protects your phone, cash and cards all in one stylish place. Buy Now

Milan-bm High Rise Wide Leg Jeans by Lola Jeans$120.00Inspired by 70s silhouettes, the milan is a high-rise wide leg jean that’s on trend and ultra-flattering. Featured in blue moon. High-rise wide leg jeans. Stretch premium denim. Blue mist (bm). Inseam: 32″. Regular hem. 99% cotton / 1% spandex. Machine wash. Tumble dry low. True to size. Model is 5’9″ tall / wearing a size 26. Buy Now

Milan-ivry High Rise Wide Leg Jeans by Lola Jeans$120.00Inspired by 70s silhouettes, the Milan is a high-rise wide leg jean that’s on trend and ultra-flattering. Featured in ivory. High-rise wide leg jeans. Stretch premium denim. Ivory (ivry). Inseam: 32″. Regular hem. 98% cotton / 2% lycra. Machine wash. Tumble dry low. True to size. Model is 5’9″ tall / wearing a size 26. Buy Now

The Blaire Top by Verishop$125.00A floral smocked crop top with voluminous puff sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulder. Wear as a set with the matching mia skirt. Buy Now

Barndance Hat by UnbeatableSale$17.69Perfect hat for your western costume or any square dance. This barn dance cowboy hat is made of straw. Buy Now

Olivia Skirt by Verishop$30.00With a shirred waist opening to a flared hem, this skirt is a go-to summer style staple just waiting to happen. Available in brown, blue, and pink, you can take yours in a girly direction or easily go for a more muted look. Buy Now

Bezel Cz And Pearl Layered Necklace by Sterling Forever$48.75Go bold and beautiful with this striking bezel CZ and pearl layered necklace! You’ll be sure to turn heads thanks to its glamorous layers of bezel charms and its trio of pearls. Available in gold and silver tones. Buy Now