Shop For Blazers To Keep You On Trend In 2023

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
There’s no denying it – blazers are IN! Back and better than ever, this is a trend we can’t get enough of, shoulder pads and all.
Whether you prefer a more classic, fitted look or want your blazers boxy and oversized, adding a blazer to an outfit is an easy way to elevate your look. Throw one on over a cool band tee or hoodie and you’ve instantly achieved an effortlessly cool vibe. Or, add one over a basic shirt and nice jeans, and you’ve got the perfect casual yet professional look for the office.
Blazers are everywhere right now, and if you’ve had blazer envy, we’re here for you. Whatever your fit preferences, we’ve gathered a selection that is sure to match your taste. Check out our favorite styles below, and step out in style!
Retro Tweed Oversized Blazer
by Avec Les Filles$159.00
Boxy Faux Leather Blazer
by Avec Les Filles$119.00
Faux Leather Cropped Blazer
by Avec Les Filles$109.00
Faux Leather Boxy Blazer
by Avec Les Filles$119.00
Faux Leather Fitted Blazer
by Avec Les Filles$99.00
Freja Lace Blazer In Black with Lace Detailing
by BeReal$72.25
Gia Knitted Blazer
by Lola Jeans$88.00
Monaco Corduroy Blazer
by Lola Jeans$108.00
Monaco Tweed Blazer
by Lola Jeans$108.00
Champagne Stories Blazer
by Verishop$125.00
