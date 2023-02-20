Shop For Clean Beauty Products Under $50

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Who doesn’t love scoring glam on a budget? It’s no secret that maintaining clear skin, healthy hair and an on-trend makeup comes at a price, but it doesn’t have to break the bank! It IS possible to look and feel your best without draining your paycheck, and we’ve got the proof thanks to these killer products that are the perfect addition to your routine – all for under $50 each!

And an added bonus? The clean ingredients in every product will keep you confident that you’re keeping your beauty routine healthy, too!

From plumping lip gloss to a moisture-rich face mask, luxe body lotion with summer-ready SPF, and more, we’ve got the perfect beauty items to keep your look AND your bank account on point!

Essential Brow Natural Volumizing Brow Gel by Dermstore$26.00Beautifully define your eyebrows with essential brow natural volumizing brow gel from Ilia. Offering a light and buildable formula with a soft, flexible hold, this tinted brow gel thickens, fills in, and sculpts eyebrows. Buy Now

Balmy Gloss by Dermstore$26.00Make your lips pop with gorgeous shine and rich color with ilia’s balmy gloss. This creamy lip color is soft like a balm but shines like a gloss. A blend of Tahitian coconut oil and plumping hyaluronic acid delivers deep hydration leaving lips looking fuller and smoother without a sticky finish. Buy Now

Hydration Detangler + UV Barrier by Dermstore$12.00Maintain a soft, manageable mane that’s safeguarded against the elements with Rahua’s Hydration Detangler + UV Barrier. Spritzed onto damp tresses, this multitasker coats strands with a weightless shield to fend off photodamage and harmful environmental stressors that can cause dryness, breakage and dulling of colour. Buy Now

Lemongrass Mimosa Body Scrub by Dermstore$38.00Lemongrass Mimosa Body Scrub from Naturopathica delivers a purifying, nourishing and exfoliating effect for your skin. Essential oils help you maintain healthy skin, while shea butter helps restore dry, cracked skin back to its soft, smooth state. Buy Now

Beauty Plump it Up Lip Gloss / Clear – White by Verishop$10.50Pyt beauty plumping lip gloss is a hydrating, non stinging smooth gloss that creates a natural plump. Enriched with hydrating hyaluronic acid. Buy Now

Play 100% Mineral Lotion SPF 50 with Green Algae by Dermstore$36.00A lightweight 100% mineral SPF 50 face & body lotion that’s blendable, fast-absorbing & gentle on the most sensitive skin. Perfect for a day of play! Buy Now

Boomerang Firming Eye Concentrate by Verishop$32.00A refreshing eye cream that reduces puffiness and the appearance of dark circles and fine lines to improve under-eye resilience & texture. The result? A more energized and awakened look: visibly smoother undereye skin texture with a hydrated, supple feel. Buy Now

Swipe Right 12 Hr Mascara by Verishop$20.00Pyt beauty 12-hour mascara water-resistant formula that dries quickly and does not smudge, budge or smear. Lengthens and volumizes for natural feathery looking lashes for everyday. Removes easily with cleanser and water. Buy Now

Hot Flush Blush by Verishop$20.00Pyt beauty hot flush blush is an everyday powder blush that enhances your cheeks with a natural flush of color. Buy Now

Oats Stress Relief Tincture by Dermstore$30.00Oats Stress Relief Tincture from Naturopathica is a liquid, herbal supplement that reduces feelings of stress and anxiety. With a calming blend of oats, skullcap and passion flower, this natural remedy reduces inflammatory markers in the body and quells symptoms of nervousness and insomnia. Buy Now

Smoothing Hair Balm by Dermstore$32.00Smoothing Hair Balm designed by Rahua offers a flexible hold that leaves your hair looking softer and sleeker. Made with certified organic ingredients, this balmy formula offers an enchanting floral scent, whiles its moisturizing oils add strength and shine. Buy Now

Wingman Liquid Liner by Verishop$18.00Pyt beauty liquid eyeliner is easy to use to create a precise line with no mistakes. Quick drying and water resistant with an opaque satin finish every time. Buy Now

Liquid Light Serum Highlighter by Dermstore$42.00Bring to light naturally glowing skin with ilia’s liquid light serum highlighter. Made with a blend of organic and natural botanicals, this silky formula’s serum-like texture melts into the skin. Buy Now

Cellulite Body Oil by Dermstore$21.49Weleda cellulite body oil is a dermatologically proven treatment oil to smooth, tone and support the overall condition of your skin. Buy Now