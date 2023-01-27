Shop For Glamorous Accessories For Award Show Season

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
Ahh, Award Season… there’s glitz, there’s glam, moving acceptance speeches, viral moments, and drunk celebrities. What more could you ask for??
Maybe you tune in to see whether your favorite tv shows, movies, and actors have clinched the top honors, or maybe you live for the red carpet looks and the best dressed lists (or both).
As we head towards the Academy Awards, we want to help you get into the spirit. We’ve put together a list of products that will have you looking CHIC.
With trendy hand bags, luxe jewelry, and makeup, we’ve got everything you need to complete your very own red carpet look. So treat yourself to one (or two or three) items below!
Hazel Earrings
by Verishop$72.00
Gaia Earring
by Verishop$68.00
Mary Earrings
by Verishop$73.00
XL Wiggles Earrings
by Verishop$78.00
Dagger Stud Earrings
by Verishop$55.00
Avril Hoops
by Sterling Forever$63.00
Goldie Hoops
by Sterling Forever$51.00
Resin Teardrop Stud Dangle Earrings
by Sterling Forever$33.75
Florence Hoops
by Sterling Forever$46.50
Figaro Chain Hoops
by Katie Dean Jewelry$65.00
Cosmo Hoops
by Sterling Forever$39.00
Pearl Chain Necklace
by Sterling Forever$48.00
Milan Chain Necklace
by Sterling Forever$37.50
Paloma Necklace
by Sterling Forever$72.00
Samar Necklace
by Sterling Forever$55.50
Cece Necklace
by Joey Baby$85.00
Nashville
by Urban Expressions$80.00
Cassie
by Urban Expressions$70.00
Lolita
by Urban Expressions$65.00
Velvetines Lip Liner
by Lime Crime$6.00
Blood Red Lipstick – 1922
by Besame Cosmetics$28.00
Victory Red Lipstick – 1941
by Besame Cosmetics$28.00
Exotic Pink Lipstick
by Besame Cosmetics$28.00
Apricot Cream Rouge – 1938
by Besame Cosmetics$24.00
Sunkissed Glimmering Skin Sticks
by Lime Crime$9.00
Greatest Hits Classics Eye & Face Palette
by Lime Crime$32.00
Bushy Brow Gel
by Lime Crime$15.00
Astronomical Volumizing Vegan Mascara
by Lime Crime$15.00
Tapered Curling Iron
by Dermstore$65.99
T3 White T3 Twirl Trio Curling Iron
by SSENSE$285.00
Copyright © 2023 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.