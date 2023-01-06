Shop For Kitchen Gadgets That Will Get You Cooking At-Home More In 2023

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
If you’re anything like us, you go grocery shopping with the best of intentions. “This is it,” we think to ourselves. “This is the week that I’m going to commit to cooking all my meals at home and stop ordering out.” But then before we know it we’re back to throwing out the bag of spinach that has inevitably wilted in the back of the refrigerator and wondering how old the bag of rice is we found in the depths of our cabinets.
Well not anymore! 2023 is the year to take back the kitchen! It’s time to save money and cook our meals at home – and we want to make it as easy as for you as possible. We’ve put together a list of utensils, pots and pans, and kitchen appliances that will make meal prepping a breeze. And we’ve even included some cook books as inspo to get you started on your culinary journey.
So take a look at our picks below, and finally use that bag of spinach! It just wants to be included.
Knife & Cutting Board Stand
by Yamazaki Home$35.00
Pot Holder
by Yamazaki Home$30.00
Tosca Cutting Board Stand
by Yamazaki Home$20.00
Pieces Kitchen Tool Set
by UnbeatableSale$38.15
Knife Trio
by Our Place$145.00
Acacia Pizza Cutter
by American Integrity Products$50.69
Vegetable Chopper with Container in Food Slicer Vegetable Cutter with Blades
by Verishop$29.99
Dualpro Handheld Immersion Blenderhand
by UnbeatableSale$51.54
Immersion Blender
by Verishop$134.95
Magic Bullet Mbr Magic Bullet Blender
by UnbeatableSale$67.86
Quart Slow Cooker Stainless Steel Body
by UnbeatableSale$85.34
Aroma Housewares Professional MTC-8016 Digital Pressure Cooker, 6 quart, Brown
by Synergy$84.99
Aroma Housewares Pot Style Rice Cooker and Food Steamer
by Synergy$44.99
Wolfgang Puck 9.7QT Stainless Steel Air Fryer
by Synergy$129.99
Ltr Air Fryer
by UnbeatableSale$89.82
Wolfgang Puck 1000-Watt Air Fryer Lid & Accessories
by Synergy$49.99
Black 3 Stage Kitchen Knife Scissor Blade Cutter Tool Sharpener Preparation
by Pests Defender$10.36
Wolfgang Puck Stainless Steel Pots and Pan Set
by Synergy$149.99
Always Pan
by Our Place$99.00
Mini Always Pan
by Our Place$115.00
Mini Perfect Pot
by Our Place$125.00
Perfect Pot
by Our Place$165.00
100% Real: 100 Insanely Good Recipes for Clean Food Made Fresh
by Bookshop.org$29.99
Kristen Kish Cooking: Recipes and Techniques: A Cookbook
by Bookshop.org$40.00
The No-Fuss Family Cookbook: Simple Recipes for Everyday Life
by Bookshop.org$27.90
