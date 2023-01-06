Shop For Kitchen Gadgets That Will Get You Cooking At-Home More In 2023

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

If you’re anything like us, you go grocery shopping with the best of intentions. “This is it,” we think to ourselves. “This is the week that I’m going to commit to cooking all my meals at home and stop ordering out.” But then before we know it we’re back to throwing out the bag of spinach that has inevitably wilted in the back of the refrigerator and wondering how old the bag of rice is we found in the depths of our cabinets.

Well not anymore! 2023 is the year to take back the kitchen! It’s time to save money and cook our meals at home – and we want to make it as easy as for you as possible. We’ve put together a list of utensils, pots and pans, and kitchen appliances that will make meal prepping a breeze. And we’ve even included some cook books as inspo to get you started on your culinary journey.

So take a look at our picks below, and finally use that bag of spinach! It just wants to be included.

Knife & Cutting Board Stand by Yamazaki Home$35.00 Buy Now

Pot Holder by Yamazaki Home$30.00 Buy Now

Tosca Cutting Board Stand by Yamazaki Home$20.00 Buy Now

Pieces Kitchen Tool Set by UnbeatableSale$38.15 Buy Now

Knife Trio by Our Place$145.00 Buy Now

Acacia Pizza Cutter by American Integrity Products$50.69 Buy Now

Vegetable Chopper with Container in Food Slicer Vegetable Cutter with Blades by Verishop$29.99 Buy Now

Dualpro Handheld Immersion Blenderhand by UnbeatableSale$51.54 Buy Now

Immersion Blender by Verishop$134.95 Buy Now

Magic Bullet Mbr Magic Bullet Blender by UnbeatableSale$67.86 Buy Now

Quart Slow Cooker Stainless Steel Body by UnbeatableSale$85.34 Buy Now

Aroma Housewares Professional MTC-8016 Digital Pressure Cooker, 6 quart, Brown by Synergy$84.99 Buy Now

Aroma Housewares Pot Style Rice Cooker and Food Steamer by Synergy$44.99 Buy Now

Wolfgang Puck 9.7QT Stainless Steel Air Fryer by Synergy$129.99 Buy Now

Ltr Air Fryer by UnbeatableSale$89.82 Buy Now

Wolfgang Puck 1000-Watt Air Fryer Lid & Accessories by Synergy$49.99 Buy Now

Black 3 Stage Kitchen Knife Scissor Blade Cutter Tool Sharpener Preparation by Pests Defender$10.36 Buy Now

Wolfgang Puck Stainless Steel Pots and Pan Set by Synergy$149.99 Buy Now

Always Pan by Our Place$99.00 Buy Now

Mini Always Pan by Our Place$115.00 Buy Now

Mini Perfect Pot by Our Place$125.00 Buy Now

Perfect Pot by Our Place$165.00 Buy Now

100% Real: 100 Insanely Good Recipes for Clean Food Made Fresh by Bookshop.org$29.99 Buy Now

Kristen Kish Cooking: Recipes and Techniques: A Cookbook by Bookshop.org$40.00 Buy Now