Shop For Kitchen Gadgets That Will Get You Cooking At-Home More In 2023

If you’re anything like us, you go grocery shopping with the best of intentions. “This is it,” we think to ourselves. “This is the week that I’m going to commit to cooking all my meals at home and stop ordering out.” But then before we know it we’re back to throwing out the bag of spinach that has inevitably wilted in the back of the refrigerator and wondering how old the bag of rice is we found in the depths of our cabinets.

Well not anymore! 2023 is the year to take back the kitchen! It’s time to save money and cook our meals at home – and we want to make it as easy as for you as possible. We’ve put together a list of utensils, pots and pans, and kitchen appliances that will make meal prepping a breeze. And we’ve even included some cook books as inspo to get you started on your culinary journey.

So take a look at our picks below, and finally use that bag of spinach! It just wants to be included.

Knife & Cutting Board Stand

by Yamazaki Home$35.00

Pot Holder

by Yamazaki Home$30.00

Tosca Cutting Board Stand

by Yamazaki Home$20.00

Pieces Kitchen Tool Set

by UnbeatableSale$38.15

Knife Trio

by Our Place$145.00

Acacia Pizza Cutter

by American Integrity Products$50.69

Vegetable Chopper with Container in Food Slicer Vegetable Cutter with Blades

by Verishop$29.99

Dualpro Handheld Immersion Blenderhand

by UnbeatableSale$51.54

Immersion Blender

by Verishop$134.95

Magic Bullet Mbr Magic Bullet Blender

by UnbeatableSale$67.86

Quart Slow Cooker Stainless Steel Body

by UnbeatableSale$85.34

Aroma Housewares Professional MTC-8016 Digital Pressure Cooker, 6 quart, Brown

by Synergy$84.99

Aroma Housewares Pot Style Rice Cooker and Food Steamer

by Synergy$44.99

Wolfgang Puck 9.7QT Stainless Steel Air Fryer

by Synergy$129.99

Ltr Air Fryer

by UnbeatableSale$89.82

Wolfgang Puck 1000-Watt Air Fryer Lid & Accessories

by Synergy$49.99

Black 3 Stage Kitchen Knife Scissor Blade Cutter Tool Sharpener Preparation

by Pests Defender$10.36

Wolfgang Puck Stainless Steel Pots and Pan Set

by Synergy$149.99

Always Pan

by Our Place$99.00

Mini Always Pan

by Our Place$115.00

Mini Perfect Pot

by Our Place$125.00

Perfect Pot

by Our Place$165.00

100% Real: 100 Insanely Good Recipes for Clean Food Made Fresh

by Bookshop.org$29.99

Kristen Kish Cooking: Recipes and Techniques: A Cookbook

by Bookshop.org$40.00

The No-Fuss Family Cookbook: Simple Recipes for Everyday Life

by Bookshop.org$27.90

