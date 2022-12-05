Shop For Must-Have Holiday Party Hosting Essentials

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Now that December is upon us, so is the holiday cheer! And with holiday cheer comes countless invites to every sort of holiday event – from dinner parties, to Yankee swaps, to ugly Christmas sweater contests.

Or maybe, the holiday invite you’ve been looking for hasn’t arrived. In that case, why don’t you throw it yourself? If you’re feeling especially cheery this year and want to try to host your own festive gathering, you’ve come to the right place!

We’ve put together a list of products that will give you everything you need to decorate the halls with more than just boughs of holly. Whether you’re looking to host a glitz and glam dinner party, exchange gifts with friends and family around a charcuterie board, or even hold a holiday cocktail tasting experience (eggnog anyone?), we’ve got everything you need. So treat your friends to a fun holiday event! It is the season to be jolly, after all.

Gold Art Deco Cocktail Picks by American Integrity Products$40.29

Buy Now

Bright Gem Cocktail Picks by Joanna Buchanan$64.00 Buy Now

Single gem placecard holder, navy, set of two by Joanna Buchanan$128.00 Buy Now

Single gem napkin rings, navy, set of two by Joanna Buchanan$68.00 Buy Now

Single gem placecard holder, emerald, set of two by Joanna Buchanan$128.00 Buy Now

Single gem napkin rings, emerald, set of two by Joanna Buchanan$68.00 Buy Now

10″ Frosted Pine Traditional Christmas Wreath by Christmas Central$13.99 Buy Now

28″ Red Berries Artificial Christmas Wreath – Unlit by Christmas Central$37.75 Buy Now

Viski Gatsby Highball Glasses by American Integrity Products$58.49 Buy Now

Angled Martini Glasses by American Integrity Products$55.89 Buy Now

Wine Lovers 13.4 oz White wine glass set of 4 by American Integrity Products$51.99 Buy Now

Highball Ice Cube Tray with Lid by American Integrity Products$37.69 Buy Now

Formaggio: Bamboo Cheese Board & Tool Set by American Integrity Products$67.59 Buy Now

Country Home: Small Slate Cheese Board by American Integrity Products$36.39 Buy Now

Late Harvest: Cheese Board by American Integrity Products$42.89 Buy Now

Elegance: Rectangular Marble Cheeseboard in Gray by American Integrity Products$51.99 Buy Now

Stainless Steel Ice Bucket with Tongs by American Integrity Products$62.39 Buy Now

Piper‚ Gold Press Pot by American Integrity Products$62.39 Buy Now

Porcelain Tea Cup and Saucer by Verishop$49.99 Buy Now

Coffee Mug Set by Kaffe$29.99 Buy Now

Stackable Serving Stand by Yamazaki Home$22.00 Buy Now

Trifle/Fruit Bowl by American Integrity Products$51.99 Buy Now

Lipper Ternational Acacia Wave Bowl Set by UnbeatableSale$54.99 Buy Now

Side Bowls by From Our Place$35.00 Buy Now

MERRY XMAS YA FILTHY ANIMAL CANDLE by Ryan Porter | Candier$29.00 Buy Now