Shop For Must-Have Holiday Party Hosting Essentials

Now that December is upon us, so is the holiday cheer! And with holiday cheer comes countless invites to every sort of holiday event – from dinner parties, to Yankee swaps, to ugly Christmas sweater contests.
Or maybe, the holiday invite you’ve been looking for hasn’t arrived. In that case, why don’t you throw it yourself? If you’re feeling especially cheery this year and want to try to host your own festive gathering, you’ve come to the right place!
We’ve put together a list of products that will give you everything you need to decorate the halls with more than just boughs of holly. Whether you’re looking to host a glitz and glam dinner party, exchange gifts with friends and family around a charcuterie board, or even hold a holiday cocktail tasting experience (eggnog anyone?), we’ve got everything you need. So treat your friends to a fun holiday event! It is the season to be jolly, after all.
Gold Art Deco Cocktail Picks
by American Integrity Products$40.29
Bright Gem Cocktail Picks
by Joanna Buchanan$64.00
Single gem placecard holder, navy, set of two
by Joanna Buchanan$128.00
Single gem napkin rings, navy, set of two
by Joanna Buchanan$68.00
Single gem placecard holder, emerald, set of two
by Joanna Buchanan$128.00
Single gem napkin rings, emerald, set of two
by Joanna Buchanan$68.00
10″ Frosted Pine Traditional Christmas Wreath
by Christmas Central$13.99
28″ Red Berries Artificial Christmas Wreath – Unlit
by Christmas Central$37.75
Viski Gatsby Highball Glasses
by American Integrity Products$58.49
Angled Martini Glasses
by American Integrity Products$55.89
Wine Lovers 13.4 oz White wine glass set of 4
by American Integrity Products$51.99
Highball Ice Cube Tray with Lid
by American Integrity Products$37.69
Formaggio: Bamboo Cheese Board & Tool Set
by American Integrity Products$67.59
Country Home: Small Slate Cheese Board
by American Integrity Products$36.39
Late Harvest: Cheese Board
by American Integrity Products$42.89
Elegance: Rectangular Marble Cheeseboard in Gray
by American Integrity Products$51.99
Stainless Steel Ice Bucket with Tongs
by American Integrity Products$62.39
Piper‚ Gold Press Pot
by American Integrity Products$62.39
Porcelain Tea Cup and Saucer
by Verishop$49.99
Coffee Mug Set
by Kaffe$29.99
Stackable Serving Stand
by Yamazaki Home$22.00
Trifle/Fruit Bowl
by American Integrity Products$51.99
Lipper Ternational Acacia Wave Bowl Set
by UnbeatableSale$54.99
Side Bowls
by From Our Place$35.00
MERRY XMAS YA FILTHY ANIMAL CANDLE
by Ryan Porter | Candier$29.00
HOT COCOA CANDLE
by Ryan Porter | Candier$31.00