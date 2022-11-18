Shop For Perfumes To Smell Like Your Favorite Celebrity

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Do you ever wonder what your favorite celebrities smell like? Have you ever dreamed about smelling the same?

Well now you no longer have to imagine it! We’ve found some of the best, celebrity-loved perfumes on the market, ones that smell not only amazing, but also expensive. Because that’s what makes the difference between normal perfumes, and superstar-level perfumes – whether or not they smell expensive. A sophisticated scent goes much farther than a cheap perfume from your local drugstore.

But just because something smells luxurious, doesn’t mean you have to spend an entire paycheck on it! Yes, some of these perfumes are on the higher end (tis the season to treat yourself, after all), but we’ve also found some that will get you great smelling bang for your buck, too.

If you want people turning their heads when you walk by, or asking what perfume you’re wearing just because you smell that amazing, check out our picks below!

Parfums De Marly Galloway By Parfums De Marly by Avera$264.62 Buy Now

Byredo Mumbai Noise Eau De Parfum, 50 Ml by SSENSE$190.00 Buy Now

Escentric 01 By Escentric Molecules by Avera$115.00 Buy Now

Parfums De Marly Delina Exclusif By Parfums De Marly by Avera$553.38 Buy Now

Parfums De Marly Kalan By Parfums De Marly by Avera$509.62 Buy Now

Vilhelm Parfumerie A Lilac A Day Eau De Parfum, 20 Ml by SSENSE$90.00 Buy Now

Parfums De Marly Delina By Parfums De Marly by Avera$84.38 Buy Now

Etat Libre D`orange I Am Trash Les Fleurs Du Dechet By Etat Libre D’ Orange by Avera$119.00 Buy Now

Acqua Di Parma Osmanthus By Acqua Di Parma by Avera$224.00 Buy Now

Escentric Molecule 01 + Mandarin By Escentric Molecules by Avera$210.00 Buy Now

Acqua Di Parma Colonia By Acqua Di Parma by Avera$163.00 Buy Now

Vilhelm Parfumerie Smoke Show Eau De Parfum, 20 Ml by SSENSE$90.00 Buy Now

Parfums De Marly Greenley By Parfums De Marly by Avera$271.62 Buy Now