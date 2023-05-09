Shop for Quick and Easy Snacks For Moms On The Go

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Feeling hungry and crunched for time? Take a breather with these quick and easy snacks for every mom on the go!

Just ahead of Mother’s Day, the belVita brand teamed up with Emmy award-winning host, author, actress, producer, entrepreneur and mom of two Tamera Mowry-Housley to encourage busy moms to “Rise and Thrive” by taking much-needed time for themselves in the mornings, even in those little moments between a seemingly endless list of to-do’s.

“One of the ‘mom-tras’ I live by is to treat yourself like you would you treat someone you love. I do that by taking some ‘me time’ to make my coffee in the mornings, paired with delicious belVita Breakfast Biscuits, low-fat yogurt and fruit – together, they give me the steady morning energy I need to truly rise and thrive,” Tamera says.

Follow Tamera’s “mom-tra” and find the right belVita snack for you! With a variety of flavors – including blueberry, dark chocolate crème and cinnamon brown sugar – and whole grains, you can feel good about treating yourself.

Before you rush out the door, grab a bite and a few minutes just for yourself – you deserve it!

