Shop for Regal-Inspired Pearl Jewelry To Look Like A Royal

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.   

Pearls are timeless. They can act as an elegant and classic addition to an outfit or, in line with new trends, add a bold pop of color. 

Pearls have also been a longtime favorite of the royal family, with many members wearing them recently in order to pay their respects. 

Whether you prefer to keep it classic or want to keep up with the current trends, you’re sure to find the perfect pearls for you from our picks below. 

Three Row Pearl & CZ Huggie Hoop Studs

by Sterling Forever$64.00

Sterling Silver Textured Disk & Pearl Studs

by Sterling Forever$72.00

Sterling Silver Mae Pearl Hoops

by Sterling Forever$60.00

Sterling Silver Baroque Pearl Studs

by Sterling Forever$58.00

Sterling Silver Alana Pearl Hoops

by Sterling Forever$64.00

Pete Necklace

by Joey Baby$55.00

Pearl Hoops

by Katie Dean Jewelry$65.00

Lemonade Earrings

by Joey Baby$29.00

Lauren Bracelet

by Joey Baby$35.00

Jackie Earrings

by Joey Baby$29.00

Initial Pearl Link Chain Necklace

by Genevive$76.99

GENEVIVE Sterling Silver Gold Plated Freshwater Round Pearl Drop Earrings

by Genevive$119.99

Aka Earrings

by Joey Baby$29.00

Aki Earrings

by Joey Baby$29.00

Amber Bracelet

by Joey Baby$35.00

Amber Earrings

by Joey Baby$29.00

Amber Necklace

by Joey Baby$49.00

Cece Necklace

by Joey Baby$85.00

Cindy Necklace

by Joey Baby$49.00

Emi Earrings

by Joey Baby$25.00

 

Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Embrace Your Dark Side For Halloween With Disney Villain Themed Makeup

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.