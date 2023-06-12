Shop For Renaissance Tour Inspired Concert Outfits

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Did you score your tickets to the Renaissance Tour?! Get in formation for the blockbuster concert event in the perfect fit, thanks to our collection of must-have fashion items and accessories every fan will love.

From a vegan snakeskin bag with a flashy gold chain to trendy faux leather leggings, mini skirts and bustiers, over-the-knee boots, and a chic and convenient bandolier, you’ll be crazy in love with these stylish choices.

And don’t forget to top your look with eye-catching statement jewelry!

Match the superstar energy of the Renaissance tour with this selection of on-point pieces that will make you the envy of everyone cheering in the audience with you.

Nashville by Urban Expressions$39.99Bag type: box clutch. Material: snakeskin vegan leather. Closure: snap. Additional shoulder strap drop: 23". Exterior details: all-over snakeskin pattern, gold hardware accent. Inside features: fabric lined, open compartment.

Resin Teardrop Stud Dangle Earrings by Sterling Forever$33.75These funky and feminine earrings are sure to be the perfect finishing touch to that gorgeous outfit that you're putting together! You've got plenty of options when it comes to these dangling teardrop studs — choose from white, blue/pink, blue tortoise, smokey and blush/green. Made from high quality materials to last a lifetime.

Cassie by Urban Expressions$59.99Bag type: clutch. Material: smooth vegan leather. Closure: magnet additional shoulder strap drop: 23.5″. Exterior details: softly structured, chunky chain handle, ruching details. Inside features: fabric lined, 1 slip pocket.

Sheila Pyramid Crossbody Bandolier by Bandolier$98.00A glamorous spin on our classic Bandolier, Shelia brings graceful accommodation to handling your phone, cash and cards in one discrete place. Her hands-free, water-resilient design compliments and pewter pyramid studded appearance tmake any night out safe and chic.

Faux Leather Legging by Avec Les Filles$78.00Our "Faux-Ever Leather" is buttery soft and stretchy. A fashion staple that conforms to every curve these high-waisted pull-on fleece-lined leggings by Bagatelle. Available in: Black, Saddle brown, Cognac Beige, Winter Olive Green, Charcoal Grey, Sangria Dark Red & Chestnut Brown.

Faux Leather Bustier by Avec Les Filles$78.00Smooth faux leather elevates this boudoir-inspired bustier top. Sexy and easy to layer with any of our staple coats!

The Geli Combat by Katy Perry Collections$77.40The Geli combat in Patent takes you to the streets with confidence in this edgy boot lifted by a Geli lug sole. Inside zipper allows for easy slip-on wear.

Miaou Ssense Exclusive Multicolor Mara Corset by SSENSE$103.00Sleeveless faux-leather corset featuring graphic pattern in multicolor. √Ç¬∑ halter strap √¢¬∙ hook-eye closure at front available exclusively at ssense. Supplier color: motion

The Laterr Otk Boot by Katy Perry Collections$169.99The Laterr boot in Nappa will complete your look with the contemporary style of a knee-high boot styled with a soft square toe and just-right heel. Inside zipper allows for easy slip-on wear.

PalmBeach Jewelry Marquise-Cut Goldtone Crystal Ear Climber Earrings 1 5/8″ by PalmBeach Jewelry$39.99These sparkling ear climbers wrap your ears in a flourish of marquise-cut crystals and shine. Each earring features dangling round and pear drop crystals at the bottom. Can be worn as drops or climbing the ear. 1 5/8″ length. Gold tone.

Hazel Earrings by Verishop$72.00Squared hoops? Yes please! The hazel earrings are what your jewelry collection was missing.

Faux Leather Moto Mini Skirt by Avec Les Filles$39.99Stretchy faux leather belted asymmetrical silver zipper moto mini skirt.