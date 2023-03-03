Shop For Skincare, Home Decor & Fashion Brands From Women-Owned Businesses for Women’s History Month

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
Who run the world? Celebrate Women’s history month and treat yourself this March with a slew of deals on luxe products for skincare, home decor, fashion and more — all from women-owned brands!
From a triple-lift molecule face mask that feels like a spa in a jar to chic tortoiseshell sunnies that flatter every face shape, we’ve got every product to keep you feeling fresh and fly for spring. Whether you’re looking to up your glam game or need the perfect gift for a special lady in your life, these products feature across-the-board options for any fierce femme’s makeup bag, jewelry box and closet!
Pick out all your faves below!
Coffee Handmade Bubble Bath Bomb, 7oz Extra Large Body Care Ball
by Lovery $16.99Have fun with this fizzer. Simply drop in this handmade bath spa ball and watch it fizzing away as it releases stress, aches and pains. Treat yourself or others to a deluxe bath bomb soak.
Hibiscus + Rose Anti-Aging Body Bundle
by Verishop$32.00It’s never too early to start anti-aging skincare products! Our Hibiscus + Rose Anti-Aging Body Bundle is just the starter pack you need to start your anti-aging product journey.
Breakup Balm – Gentle Cleansing Balm
by Sacheu Beauty$24.00A water-activated cleansing balm that emulsifies from balm to oil to milk to water, and rinses away makeup, dirt and sunscreen leaving a smooth, clean complexion with no residue.
Lemonade Earrings
by Joey Baby$29.00Pearl lemon earrings. These adorable lemon earrings will add some brightness to your day. Dainty and fun, they feature our 18k gold plated classic huggies, a yellow and green lemon charm and freshwater pearls.
F THIS CANDLE
by Ryan Porter | Candier$29.00100% Natural Soy Wax fragranced with Essential Oils hand poured in the USA. Cruelty free, 60+ Hr burn time, contains no gross goop. No carcinogens, no parabens, no phthalates. By donating to greenspark and girls inc, Candier gives back to nature by remaining carbon neutral, and pays it forward by supporting the next generation of fierce female leaders.
Pure Scrub Enriched With Sea Salt, Aloe Vera And Prickly Pear
by Verishop$29.00Discover the new essential beauty routine: the Aloe Vera Pure Scrub, with 97% natural ingredients! Thanks to the combined action of Aloe Vera, prickly pear oil, sea salt and lemon essential oil, it purifies, cleans and deeply detoxifies your scalp.
Spot Eraser – Blemish Drying Lotion
by Sacheu Beauty$26.00This powerful acne-fighting spot treatment contains Benzoyl Peroxide to target acne-causing bacteria. Apply a thin layer and cover with concealer, or use as an overnight treatment.
Kylie Bracelet
by Joey Baby$35.00Pearl bracelet. This luxurious bracelet is made from 18 karat gold plated components mixed with large and small pearls, this kylie bracelet will add elegance to any outfit.
Blac Liquid Concealer
by Verishop$10.00Our newly launched liquid concealer is all you need to cover any skin blemish flawlessly. Following the success of our award-winning, best-selling product (the correct & conceal palette), we wanted to release a base product that delivers full coverage.
Capetown
by Maho Shades$150.00Capetown is an effortlessly sexy D-Frame inspired by Cape Town, South Africa. This universally flattering style will make a rock star out of a rock collector. This frame works best for oval and square-shaped faces in medium and larger sizes.
The Self Care Bucket List
by Flowjo$49.99Inside this self care ideas box, you’ll find simple and powerful ways to practice the kind of self love that goes deeper than a bubble bath, because that just isn’t working anymore. Get a box filled with thoughtful self care activities that will help you slow down, and build yourself a more playful, generous, and overflowing life.
Happiest At Home Ceramic Mug
by Jill & Ally$24.00Whether home is a place or a vessel that holds your morning fuel, there’s nothing quite like cozying up with a mug that shares the sentiment of knowing there is no better place to be.
Moon Globes Facial Rollers
by Verishop$42.00Your solution for puffy, inflamed, or tired skin. Moon Globes are freezable facial rollers that recharge tired eyes and skin by de-puffing, calming redness and soothing acne.
Bounce Back
by Bubble Skincare$13.00Look your best for whatever’s coming next.Perfect for on-the-go, this toner is an instant skin reset when oil or shine pop up. Spritz it on anytime of day for a quick refresh.
2 Pack of Soft Cooling Satin Pillowcases
by Verishop$10.99Premium quality: our pillow cases 2 pack of 20 x26 inches create optimal softness you can see and feel – sweat/stain resistant, high quality envelope pillowcase are great for those prone to sensitivities with a smooth and fresh surface – these cooling pillow cases sets get softer with every wash.
Artist Face Ring
by Katie Dean Jewelry$60.50Inspired by art that focuses around the human form, the Artist Face¬†Ring is a bit more eclectic than the rest of our collection, while staying true to our dainty, feminine vibe while holding its own ethereal, artsy twist. 18k gold plating over a brass base.
Santm Cortina Mules Brown Leopard
by Verishop$99.00Named after the town of cortina in dolomite, a stunning mountain range located in northeastern italy aka italian alps where the fashionable nature-loving italians hang out. These cozy-chic wool felt mules are designed to be worn both inside and outside.
Galaxy Floral Soap
by Verishop$9.99French milled bar of soap with pear blossom scent.
Nas High-waist Scrunch Legging
by Verishop$98.00Nas is sporty and flirty. Featuring a scrunch back detail that emphasizes and sculpts your booty! The double lined high-waist waistband slims your waist and has a functional drawstring. Designed for performance with an elastic waist and gusset.
Triple Lift Molecule Mask
by Verishop$52.00Spa in a jar! Tightening & lifting mask: 100% experienced smoother, younger, firmer skin in just 1 use. Caire repaire: our proprietary ingredient delivery system naturally activates skin to allow our worker bees – triple hyaluronic acid complex – to glide across the skin barrier.
Studio Double Herringbone Necklace
by Verishop$45.00This is your ultimate herringbone necklace including two stacking chains. The two layers cannot be separated. Beautiful gold finishes, creating a stacking and multi-layering look. This can work as an additional daily piece to your jewelry collection.
