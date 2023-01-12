Shop For Snowy Weather Accessories That Will Keep You Warm & Fashionable

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Whether you like to spend a day on the slopes or prefer the “après-ski” of it all, winter fashion can be both practical AND cute.

Just because you need an extra layer doesn’t mean you need to lose the fashion of it all! In fact, sometimes an added scarf or hat can bring your outfit to the next level.

To keep you cozy and stylish all season long, we’ve gathered together some of our favorite winter fashion accessories and jackets to give you the perfect cold weather outfit moment.

So take your winter wardrobe from drab to fab with our picks below!

Washable Cashmere Turtleneck by Alala$125.00

Longline Hooded Puffer Vest by Avec Les Filles$149.00

Double-breasted Faux Shearling Coat by Avec Les Filles$279.00

Cropped Envelope Collar Water-resistant Puffer by Avec Les Filles$149.00

Faux-suede Bucket Hat by SSENSE$39.00

Faux-fur Bucket Hat In Green by SSENSE$68.00

Margaret Howell Gray Ribbed Flatlock Beanie by SSENSE$50.00

Primary Beanie by Verishop$12.50

Color Block Long Scarf White by Verishop$93.00

Long Mac Coat by Verishop$189.00

Concrete Jungle Coat by Verishop$169.00

Fur Lily Jacket by Verishop$139.00

Viper Puffer Jacket by Verishop$109.00

Charisma Coat by Verishop$159.00

Seashell Jacket In Taupe by Verishop$139.00