Shop For Winter Coats To Keep You Cozy All Season Long

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
As much as we hoped it would never happen, it did. Summer has turned into Fall, and Fall is slowly but surely turning into freezing Winter. The days of stepping out in a light jacket are almost behind us.
But don’t panic! It’s not too late to make sure you’re prepared to stay as warm and cozy as possible this season.
We’ve put together a list of winter coats and jackets that are not only chic and stylish, but also perfect for whatever winter climate you’ll find yourself in. Whether your “winter” involves lows of 50 degrees (looking at you LA, you lucky ducks…), or whether you’re preparing to brave a season of snow and ice, you’re sure to find the perfect coat for you.
Check out our picks below and treat yourself to a new winter jacket! And if you’re worried about space, we even have a sleek coat rack to add some organization to your foyer – so go forth and shop!
Longline Hooded Puffer Vest
by Avec Les Filles$149.00
Diamond Quilted Faux Leather Jacket
by Avec Les Filles$139.00
Knit Puffer Jacket
by Avec Les Filles$139.00
Mixed Media Quilted Anorak
by Avec Les Filles$149.40
Faux Leather Puffer Vest
by Avec Les Filles$109.00
Gabriella Corduroy Sherpa Jacket
by Lola Jeans$118.00
Avery Corduroy Trench Coat
by Lola Jeans$178.00
River Sherpa Trucker Jacket
by Lola Jeans$138.00
Cordera Brown Cotton Bomber Jacket
by SSENSE$129.00
The Very Warm Green Car Coat
by SSENSE$63.00
The Very Warm Pink Puffer Jacket
by SSENSE$83.00
Axel Arigato Black Down Hooded Hyde Puffer Jacket
by SSENSE$115.00
Schott Navy Flight Bomber Jacket
by SSENSE$180.00
Blue Revival In Combat Black Camo Puffer
by Verishop$219.00
Quilted Modal Bomber Jacket
by Verishop$198.00
Viper Puffer Jacket
by Verishop$109.00
Jacket
by Verishop$110.00
Seashell Jacket In Taupe
by Verishop$139.00
Python Puffer Jacket
by Verishop$159.00
Padded Nylon Coat
by Verishop$275.00
Coat Rack
by Yamazaki Home$72.00
Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.