Shop Julia Lemigova’s Farm-to-Glam Picks

Anyone who watches The Real Housewives of Miami knows that Julia Lemigova has excellent style. The former model has a whole “farm-to-glam” aesthetic for both her home and her wardrobe that is refreshingly natural and elegant.

If you’ve ever spent time wishing your space could look like Julia’s, great news! We’re here to help you transform your kitchen, living area, bathroom, and wardrobe to be full of Julia’s farm-to-glam style.

The reality star has a curated collection of comfortable and elegant home and dress essentials that you can shop right now. These pieces will work great with a neutral color palette or with any spring decor.

Shop Julia’s picks below, including mood-setting string lights, a hand-painted olive oil decanter, Turkish hand towels, rattan coasters, and a whole bunch of chic, easy-to-wear dresses.

Now that you have Julia’s farm-to-glam essentials, all you need are some farm-fresh eggs and a couple of pet goats to really replicate that Julia Lemigova vibe!

Shop Julia Lemigova’s farm-to-glam essentials below