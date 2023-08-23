Shop Labor Day Weekend Must-Haves

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
Say goodbye to summer on a high note!
Get ready to welcome Fall with these Labor Day must-haves that’ll help you throw the perfect party this holiday weekend.
Choose your faves below!
Copyright © 2023 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.