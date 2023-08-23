Shop Labor Day Weekend Must-Haves

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.  

 Say goodbye to summer on a high note!

Get ready to welcome Fall with these Labor Day must-haves that’ll help you throw the perfect party this holiday weekend.

Choose your faves below!

 

Copyright © 2023 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Buy These Kitchen Gadgets To Make The Viral Recipes TikTok Is Obsessed With  