Shop Paige DeSorbo & Hannah Berner’s New Year’s Eve Style: Bows, Chunky Sweaters & Red Tights

If you still don’t know what you’re going to wear to ring in 2024, “Summer House” stars Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner have the perfect New Year’s Eve style advice for you. And the best part? These glam tips won’t break the bank!

“I love changing your whole look just with a $7 pair of tights,” DeSorbo told E! News.

The New York-born TV personality recommends pairing lace tights or red tights with your look.

“That’s my favorite thing to do,” she explains. “You’re not being super, super dressy, but [with tights] you’re still a little bit more dressed up.”

Meanwhile, Berner is a fan of switching up your look throughout the holiday.

“I did buy a chunky fun sweater that I’m definitely going to do for day events, but you’ve got to change outfits during the day,” she advises. “And also, bows are back.”

If you’re new to the bow trend, the reality star suggests starting small.

“There’s bow earrings or a little bow-like brooch or something that’s subtle and not too in your face,” she says.

