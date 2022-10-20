Shop ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Star Jill Zarin & Daughter Ally’s Candles & More!

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

You might know Jill Zarin as an original member of “The Real Housewives of New York”. She was famously known to run with a “fabulous circle of people”.

Before her Bravo-debut, Jill had already established herself as a major player in the fashion and textiles world. With many ventures into home decor and fashion over the years, it is perhaps her most recent business venture that comes as the biggest surprise – a business with her daughter, Ally.

After Ally taught herself how to tie dye in April 2020, she decided to test her skills on a popular and essential item – face masks. After posting pictures of the cute, tie-dyed masks to her Instagram, Ally’s DMs were soon inundated with requests for their own masks. Jill and Ally then saw an opportunity – one that would allow them to build a business and give back. Together they created Jill & Ally. They would start to sell their masks, but only with a “buy one give one” policy that would ensure masks got to healthcare workers in need.

As their mask popularity grew, so did their business. Today, Jill & Ally is a full-fledged fashion brand, selling everything from candles, apparel, jewelry, handbags, and even home accessories. And of course, their quintessential masks.

“Housewives Nightcap” host Lauren Herbert was recently able to talk to Jill and Ally at BravoCon 2022 about their company and they shared some of their favorite products.

“Oh my crystal manifestation candles,” Jill said. “Hands down.”

And it turns out these are a universally adored product, as they sold out at BravoCon within hours.

Shop these candles and more of our favorites from Jill & Ally, below!

Protect Your Peace – Black Obsidian & Tiger’s Eye Crystal Manifestation Candle by Jill & Ally$55.00 Buy Now

Don’t Worry, Be Happy – Citrine & Green Aventurine Crystal Manifestation Candle by Jill & Ally$55.00 Buy Now

Be Cool, Don’t Be All, Uncool Candle by Jill & Ally$35.00 Buy Now

It’s A Good Day to have a Good Day – Citrine Crystal Manifestation Candle by Jill & Ally$45.00 Buy Now

MAZEL Baseball Cap by Jill Zarin$28.00 Buy Now