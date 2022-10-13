Shop ‘Real Housewives’ Owned Brands From Jill Zarin To Meredith Marks

Your favorite housewives have proved that they can do more than create entertaining television. Many of them have created brands and built up their own businesses over the years. 

From beauty brands, to jewelry, and even clothing, these women have proven they’ve got the business savvy to be successful in everything they take on.  

Read about some of these businesses below, and be sure to shop these brands at BravoCon from October 14-16! 

Whitney Rose, of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”, is the founder of Wild Rose Beauty. This skincare’ company’s mission is to “give your skin the nutrients it craves and inspire you to glow inside and out”. Cruelty free and vegan, each product is made to ensure your skin has the vitamins and nutrients your skin needs to heal and fight aging.  

Hyaluronic Hydration Serum

by Wild Rose Beauty$49.00

Restore Stem Cell Cream

by Wild Rose Beauty$49.00

Daily Glow

by Wild Rose Beauty$55.00

Anti-Aging Oxygen Serum

by Wild Rose Beauty$49.00

Daily Toner

by Wild Rose Beauty$29.00

I Have the Effin Chills Beanie

by Wild Rose Beauty$20.00

Also a Salt Lake City cast member, Meredith Marks founded jewelry company Meredith Marks. With a brick-and-mortar store in Salt Lake City and an online website, Meredith Marks has jewelry that is designed to be “as practical as they are beautiful”. Perfect for the fashionable, yet function individual. Plus, she’s got merch with all of her most classic RHO moments! 

Satin Gemstone Bracelet

by Meredith Marks$95.00

I’m Disengaging T-shirt

by Meredith Marks$29.00

Love You Baby, Bye Hoodie

by Meredith Marks$49.00

I’m Disengaging Screen Hat

by Meredith Marks$29.00

Meredith Marks Apres Ski Zip Up

by Meredith Marks$65.00

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon created brand Embellished, which creates hats that are designed to prevent all future bad hair days! With a satin lining to protect hair from breakage, Embellished’s baseball caps and beanies come in fun prints and bright colors.  

Snakeskin Cap

by Embellished$29.00

Pretty in Pink Cap

by Embellished$29.00

Grey Leopard Cap

by Embellished$29.00

Black on Black Excellence Cap

by Embellished$29.00

DOPE Cap

by Embellished$29.00

DOPE Hoodie

by Embellished$46.00

Jill Zarin, a former cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York”, runs Jill & Ally with her daughter. When Ally started making fun, tie-dyed masks in 2020, the mother-daughter duo didn’t expect to be running a fashion company together two years later. But as the masks’ popularity increased, so did their business, which now features everything from masks to candles to apparel. 

Protect Your Peace – Black Obsidian & Tiger’s Eye Crystal Manifestation Candle

by Jill & Ally$55.00

Don’t Worry, Be Happy – Citrine & Green Aventurine Crystal Manifestation Candle

by Jill & Ally$55.00

Be Cool, Don’t Be All, Uncool Candle

by Jill & Ally$35.00

It’s A Good Day to have a Good Day – Citrine Crystal Manifestation Candle

by Jill & Ally$45.00

MAZEL Baseball Cap

by Jill Zarin$28.00

Future Reality Star Baseball Cap

by Jill Zarin$28.00

If being an Olympic medalist and world-champion track athlete wasn’t enough for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sanya Richards-Ross, she is also now a business owner! After transitioning from being an athlete to a mother, Sanya realized how much she missed the vast network of people who had supported and helped her as an athlete. This is when she decided to found MommiNation. Along with co-owner Mykal Steen, Sanya created MommiNation as a space for black mothers to share their wins and challenges and bolster each other, creating a vast, virtual support system.  

Fly As A Mommi

by MommiNation$39.99

#MOMMILIFE

by MommiNation$39.99

Black Girl/Mommi Magic

by MommiNation$39.99

Black Women Are Essential

by MommiNation$39.99

RICH AUNTIE

by MommiNation$39.99

 

Check out even more Housewife brands below!!

 

5 Languages Hoodie

by Adriana de Moura$45.00

FYAH Hoodie

by Adriana de Moura$45.00

Rosehip Renewal Wash

by CaraGala$36.00

Vita Eye Repair Cream

by CaraGala$52.00

Radiant Peel Pads

by CaraGala$65.00

Rapid Therapy Masque

by CaraGala$48.00

Countess & Friends T-shirt

by Countess Luann$20.00

St. Countess Tote

by Countess Luann$20.00

Real for Real Jacket

by Real for Real$100.00

Real for Real Apron

by Real for Real$23.00

Mug

by Reasonably Shady$14.00

T-Shirt

by Reasonably Shady$22.00

