Shop ‘Real Housewives’ Owned Brands From Jill Zarin To Meredith Marks

Your favorite housewives have proved that they can do more than create entertaining television. Many of them have created brands and built up their own businesses over the years.

From beauty brands, to jewelry, and even clothing, these women have proven they’ve got the business savvy to be successful in everything they take on.

Read about some of these businesses below, and be sure to shop these brands at BravoCon from October 14-16!

Whitney Rose, of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”, is the founder of Wild Rose Beauty. This skincare’ company’s mission is to “give your skin the nutrients it craves and inspire you to glow inside and out”. Cruelty free and vegan, each product is made to ensure your skin has the vitamins and nutrients your skin needs to heal and fight aging.

Hyaluronic Hydration Serum by Wild Rose Beauty$49.00 Buy Now

Restore Stem Cell Cream by Wild Rose Beauty$49.00 Buy Now

Daily Glow by Wild Rose Beauty$55.00 Buy Now

Anti-Aging Oxygen Serum by Wild Rose Beauty$49.00 Buy Now

Daily Toner by Wild Rose Beauty$29.00 Buy Now

I Have the Effin Chills Beanie by Wild Rose Beauty$20.00 Buy Now

Also a Salt Lake City cast member, Meredith Marks founded jewelry company Meredith Marks. With a brick-and-mortar store in Salt Lake City and an online website, Meredith Marks has jewelry that is designed to be “as practical as they are beautiful”. Perfect for the fashionable, yet function individual. Plus, she’s got merch with all of her most classic RHO moments!

Satin Gemstone Bracelet by Meredith Marks$95.00 Buy Now

I’m Disengaging T-shirt by Meredith Marks$29.00 Buy Now

Love You Baby, Bye Hoodie by Meredith Marks$49.00 Buy Now

I’m Disengaging Screen Hat by Meredith Marks$29.00 Buy Now

Meredith Marks Apres Ski Zip Up by Meredith Marks$65.00 Buy Now

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon created brand Embellished, which creates hats that are designed to prevent all future bad hair days! With a satin lining to protect hair from breakage, Embellished’s baseball caps and beanies come in fun prints and bright colors.

Snakeskin Cap by Embellished$29.00 Buy Now

Pretty in Pink Cap by Embellished$29.00 Buy Now

Grey Leopard Cap by Embellished$29.00 Buy Now

Black on Black Excellence Cap by Embellished$29.00 Buy Now

DOPE Cap by Embellished$29.00 Buy Now

DOPE Hoodie by Embellished$46.00 Buy Now

Jill Zarin, a former cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York”, runs Jill & Ally with her daughter. When Ally started making fun, tie-dyed masks in 2020, the mother-daughter duo didn’t expect to be running a fashion company together two years later. But as the masks’ popularity increased, so did their business, which now features everything from masks to candles to apparel.

Protect Your Peace – Black Obsidian & Tiger’s Eye Crystal Manifestation Candle by Jill & Ally$55.00 Buy Now

Don’t Worry, Be Happy – Citrine & Green Aventurine Crystal Manifestation Candle by Jill & Ally$55.00 Buy Now

Be Cool, Don’t Be All, Uncool Candle by Jill & Ally$35.00 Buy Now

It’s A Good Day to have a Good Day – Citrine Crystal Manifestation Candle by Jill & Ally$45.00 Buy Now

MAZEL Baseball Cap by Jill Zarin$28.00 Buy Now

Future Reality Star Baseball Cap by Jill Zarin$28.00 Buy Now

If being an Olympic medalist and world-champion track athlete wasn’t enough for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sanya Richards-Ross, she is also now a business owner! After transitioning from being an athlete to a mother, Sanya realized how much she missed the vast network of people who had supported and helped her as an athlete. This is when she decided to found MommiNation. Along with co-owner Mykal Steen, Sanya created MommiNation as a space for black mothers to share their wins and challenges and bolster each other, creating a vast, virtual support system.

Fly As A Mommi by MommiNation$39.99 Buy Now

#MOMMILIFE by MommiNation$39.99 Buy Now

Black Girl/Mommi Magic by MommiNation$39.99 Buy Now

Black Women Are Essential by MommiNation$39.99 Buy Now

RICH AUNTIE by MommiNation$39.99 Buy Now

Check out even more Housewife brands below!!

5 Languages Hoodie by Adriana de Moura$45.00 Buy Now

FYAH Hoodie by Adriana de Moura$45.00 Buy Now

Rosehip Renewal Wash by CaraGala$36.00 Buy Now

Vita Eye Repair Cream by CaraGala$52.00 Buy Now

Radiant Peel Pads by CaraGala$65.00 Buy Now

Rapid Therapy Masque by CaraGala$48.00 Buy Now

Countess & Friends T-shirt by Countess Luann$20.00 Buy Now

St. Countess Tote by Countess Luann$20.00 Buy Now

Real for Real Jacket by Real for Real$100.00 Buy Now

Real for Real Apron by Real for Real$23.00 Buy Now

Mug by Reasonably Shady$14.00 Buy Now